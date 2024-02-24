Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With New Bullish Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious and pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu team, Shytoshi Kusama, has published a tweet featuring one of Sheboshis NFTs launched on the new Ethereum standard ERC-404 recently.

His tweet sparked a wave of enthusiasm among the SHIB community and Shibarium-based NFT holders.

In the meantime, the Layer-2 solution Shibarium has reached a new significant milestone.

Shytoshi Kusama's tweet ignites SHIB army

The Shiba Inu lead retweeted a post published by the official Sheboshis X handle — one of the NFTs from this collection, which is targeted at the female part of the SHIB army. The tweet reposted by Kusama says: “SHE was just retouching her makeup. Here SHE is in all her beauty!”

This Kusama’s post sparked a massive wave of supportive and positive comments from the SHIB army and holders of Sheboshis and Shiboshis collections of NFTs in particular.

Sheboshis were launched on the new ERC-404 token standard adopted by Ethereum recently. This standard combines the features of ERC-20 and ERC-721 token standards. Among other things, the new standard allows for several wallets to hold one NFT. The first token launched on ERC-404 is called Pandora, and it was issued in a limited supply of 8,000. Pandora was rolled out in early February, and in less than a week it demonstrated mind-blowing growth from $250 to $32,000.

Other developers, inspired by this success, quickly started releasing their own ERC-404-based tokens.

As reported by U.Today, Binance Web3 Wallet has announced the integration of this new standard, which expands the range of opportunities for holders of Sheboshis now.

Part of these NFTs can be claimed by Shiboshis holders, part will be sold on Uniswap and ShibaSwap decentralized exchanges. The SHIB team plans to leverage the proceeds from these sales for burning SHIB and BONE tokens.

Shibarium hits new milestone

The Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has finally reached a new important milestone as its daily transactions finally surged, leading to a rise in the overall transaction count. This metric has increased to surpass the 373.6 million level.

As for the number of daily transfers, on Friday another surge hitting close to the 4 million level was observed (the first one was spotted on Feb. 20). Today, this metric has declined, sitting at 2.78 million.