Shytoshi Kusama: SHIB's Goal to 'Finish Everything' by End of 2024

article image
Yuri Molchan
News about all major SHIB projects spread by Shiba Inu team member after meeting with lead developer
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 13:40
Contents
Shiba Inu’s marketing expert Lucie has shared the outcome of her recent meeting with the lead developer of SHIB, pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama. Here is what she revealed on her X/Twitter social media page.

In the meantime, a popular crypto analyst has tweeted that he expects SHIB to burn four zeros due to the recent readings of an important chart indicator.

"The goal of SHIB team" revealed by Lucie

Lucie wrote that she “can’t reveal much” after a meeting with Shytoshi Kusama. However, she did say that the goal of the Shiba Inu team now is to “have everything finished by the end of this year.”

The whole vision, she continues, should be completed by 2024/2025 – this is, apparently, the way it was meant initially. Since 2024 has already arrived, all that is left for the SHIB community to do is to wait for 2025 to come. Lucie emphasized, though, that “it’s not a promise, but that’s the goal.”

Lucie is certain that once the SHIB team finishes all the developments it has promised over the past couple of years, and with every dApp being used on Shibarium and “many significant partnerships” that are currently in the works, all of it should have an astounding impact on the layer-2 Shibarium network.

These developments include SHIB Dao (decentralized autonomous organization) mentioned by Lucie. She stated that once the Dao is launched, it will “showcase the real power of LEASH and Shiboshis.” As for the SHIB Metaverse that the Shiba Inu team has been busy developing over the past few years, Lucie did not seem to be that certain. “As for the Shib the Metaverse...well, we will see,” she said indefinitely.

SHIB eyes burning four zeros

According to crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, may potentially extend its growth to the $0.010 level or even reach $0.011, burning four zeros from its current price. This would constitute 122,122.22% growth.

Martinez concluded this from the readings of the TD Sequential indicator on Jan. 31. According to it, SHIB is preparing for an upswing. The expert stressed that this indicator has proved to be “remarkably precise” when it comes to predicting Shiba Inu price maneuvers.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
