SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community

Shiba Inu (SHIB) bears a strong correlation and resemblance to Bitcoin (BTC), and this similarity has been highlighted by the project’s marketing executive, Lucie.

In her latest post on X, Lucie said that SHIB is just like BTC because no one is behind it. The anonymity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, and Ryoshi, the founder of Shiba Inu, bear a resemblance to each other.

The Shiba Inu executive noted that just like Bitcoin, anyone can build around Shiba Inu. This post seems to directly address conversations around the utility of Shiba Inu as concerns development efforts. The community frequently discusses innovations that can expedite the burning of SHIB in a deflationary push.

Lucie pointed out that anyone interested can design protocols to achieve this with no fear of being stopped or of censorship. One major thing Lucie spotted, however, is the negative role of critics who make false promises but never contribute to the growth of SHIB.

To the many calling out SHIB and issuing bearish forecasts for the token, Lucie noted that in relative terms, many are already 2-3x on their investment in SHIB depending on when they bought the token. With affirmation that SHIB is currently performing well, the executive noted that continuous building by true proponents will help the meme coin project achieve its goals.

The criticism of Shiba Inu, despite its visible success in recent times, is also highlighted with Bitcoin. After the listing of the spot Bitcoin ETF products, considered a historic move, critics like Peter Schiff still believe BTC is doomed to fail. On more than one occasion, Schiff has predicted that the Bitcoin price will crash badly, with advice to HODLers to dump.

However, like Lucie, proponents like Michael Saylor and Samson Mow believe the best is yet to come for Bitcoin.