SHIB, DOGE Now Accepted by Global Real-Estate Company for Rent Payments: Details

Global real estate giant Jamestown, partner of Digital Currency Group, now accepts Shiba, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for rent via BitPay

An investment giant focused on real-estate investment and management spreads the word about its recent strategic partnership with BitPay crypto payment processor. Now, the company will begin to accept cryptocurrencies for rent, including meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, according to Rew-Online.

In 2021, Jamestown also partnered with Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group to cooperate in the Metaverse space.

You can now pay for rent in SHIB, DOGE, BTC, etc.

Rew-Online has reported that another major company has adopted cryptocurrency payments via striking a partnership deal with BitPay: Jamestown. This will allow it to accept rent in crypto at its U.S.-based real-estate properties, while the company is also considering an expansion to Europe.

Thanks to this collaboration, crypto payments are now engaged in one of the leading programs in commercial real-estate.

President of Jamestown, Michael Phillips, stated in an interview that crypto will be a large part of the company's plans to implement innovation via tech and virtual integration.

As reported by U.Today last year, SHIB payments also began to be accepted by a real-estate company in the Argentinian town of Santa Clara del Mar located near Buenos Aires.

Jamestown will not hold crypto

BitPay allows merchants and businesses to accept payments in the leading cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD-based stablecoins and Dogecoin. Not long ago, the crypto payment processor also added Shiba Inu to this list.

BitPay converts crypto payments into fiat, so Jamestown will not actually receive or hold crypto.

Jamestown partners with Barry Silbert about Metaverse

The giant will accept crypto payments in the U.S., letting renters utilize roughly 26 million square feet of commercial real estate. These locations include Levi's Plaza in San Francisco, City Market in Atlanta and Ballston Exchange in Arlington.

Aside from rent payments, Jamestown is considering introduction of deposit progams, which will allow its staff to partly get their salaries in cryptocurrencies.

Last year, the company partnered with Digital Currency Group run by billionaire Barry Silbert in order to add One Times Square to the Decentraland Metaverse.