    Binance Swallows $64,000,000 in Ethereum (ETH): Details

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 13:31
    Ethereum flows into Binance skyrocketing
    Three wallets, probably owned by the same large-scale holder, unstaked 14,942 ETH, or roughly $64.38 million, before depositing the full amount into Binance within the last hour, according to on-chain data tracker Arkham. When combined with the current technical conditions, the massive surge in inflows to Binance might change the current shape of the asset on the market

    Market performance

    Ethereum broke through a significant downward trendline, opening a path without any immediate historical resistances above it, according to price action analysis. As long as general market conditions stay favorable, there is potential for upside continuation given this bullish breakout and the lack of significant technical ceilings. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Supporting the bullish argument is the fact that ETH's long-term trading volume has been steadily increasing. Strong market participation, which supports breakouts and trend momentum, is frequently indicated by consistently higher volume. The current rally is supported by significant capital inflows rather than being solely speculative. A layer of uncertainty is added, though, by the whale's sizable deposit to Binance.

    Although moving assets to an exchange and unstaking them may be seen as a step toward liquidation, these actions do not always result in an instant sale. Instead of liquidating all of their assets, high-net-worth holders occasionally use centralized exchanges for structured trade collateral or strategic reallocation. 

    Short-term outlook

    Short-term volatility has historically been caused by similar whale deposits, as traders respond to the potential for large sell orders to reach the order books. The market's reaction in the upcoming sessions will show whether the whale plans to reallocate capital in anticipation of future gains or if this was an opportunistic move to seize profits following the breakout. 

    Ethereum is currently trading at about $4,280, which is well above its breakout zone. These days will be crucial because they will either confirm the bullish momentum toward new highs or face turbulence if this whale activity results in strong sell pressure.

    #Ethereum #Binance
