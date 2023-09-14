SHIB, DOGE, BTC, ETH Now Part of Groundbreaking New Service for Managing Finances

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 13:58
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular platform for cryptocurrency payments expands by adding new service for crypto, where one can use coins with Tesla, Amazon, PayPal, etc.
SHIB, DOGE, BTC, ETH Now Part of Groundbreaking New Service for Managing Finances
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay has announced the launch of a new "groundbreaking service," FCF Crypto Bills. It will allow users to use crypto for managing their finances and paying bills with more than 20,000 major U.S. companies, including Tesla, Amazon, PayPal, Ebay, Walmart, GameStop and American Airlines.

The company announced that the service will be kickstarted on Sept. 19.

Earlier this year, FCF Pay launched prepaid virtual cards that can be loaded with crypto: Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and USDT. The list also includes the Shibarium trifecta, Shiba Inu, Bone ShibaSwap and Doge Killer. Thus, crypto adoption, for Shibarium tokens in particular, has expanded even further, as they now can be used to conduct payments to e-commerce giants, banks, hotels, airlines and much more.

The Shibarium trifecta was added to prepaid Visa and Mastercard virtual cards in February this year.

SHIB burn rate remains in the green

Shibburn wallet tracker's website shows that the SHIB army continues to persistently lock Shiba Inu coins out of the circulation supply. Within the time span of the past 24 hours, their mutual efforts have helped to destroy a total of 58,055,944 SHIB meme coins. This has prompted more than 43% growth.

The biggest chunks of SHIB that have been burned constituted 19,829,707 SHIB and 16,563,146 SHIB.

Related
Does Ripple CTO Look at Ripple-SEC Victory From New Angle Now? Here's What He Says

Daily transactions on Shibarium spike to 200K

According to a recent update on Shibariumscan explorer, the number of daily transfers on Layer-2 solution Shibarium has reached 200,880.

The overall number of transactions also continues to grow; by now, it has reached 2,562,586. The total count of connected wallet addresses stands at 1,245,819 at the time of this writing.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Polygon 2.0 Kicks off With 3 New Proposals: Details
09/14/2023 - 13:27
Polygon 2.0 Kicks off With 3 New Proposals: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Might Explode Soon, According to Moving Averages
09/14/2023 - 12:55
XRP Might Explode Soon, According to Moving Averages
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium Daily Transactions Jump to 200,000 in Surprising Growth
09/14/2023 - 12:37
Shibarium Daily Transactions Jump to 200,000 in Surprising Growth
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide