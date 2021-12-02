SHIB Comes to Mercado Bitcoin, SundaeSwap to Launch Testnet Soon, Healthcare Company Adds SHIB to Its Balance Sheet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day:

Shiba Inu is coming to Brazil’s largest crypto exchange

Yesterday, the largest crypto exchange in Brazil, Mercado Bitcoin , posted a video with a Shiba Inu dog wearing a military uniform, announcing that the SHIB token will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1. The trading platform will soon add support for Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and Loopring (LRC).

Mercado Bitcoin is not the only crypto exchange that decided to hop on the Shiba Inu train this week. On Monday, Kraken added support for the canine coin, allowing its users to purchase and trade SHIB with dollars and euros.

Cardano-based SundaeSwap announces date of testnet launch

According to SundaeSwap’s official announcement, it will launch its testnet on Dec. 5, allowing users to try out one of the most outstanding projects on the Cardano network. The goal of the testnet is to find problems or inefficiencies prior to the mainnet's deployment. It will also assist the Input Output team in adjusting the network's performance metrics so that it can operate smoothly even under a heavy load.

Healthcare company adds SHIB to its balance sheet

Canadian online healthcare company Ask The Doctor can now pride itself on having $1.5 million worth of Shiba Inu on its balance sheet. Within the next two days, it will start accepting the meme cryptocurrency with its healthcare partners. Previously, Ask The Doctor added support for Dogecoin , allowing its clients to use it for payments for certain services in the U.S. and Canada. The company has also become the first healthcare company in the world to begin accepting Bitcoin payments back in 2016.

Shiba Inu drops by 5%, continuing to grow fundamentally