    Ripple Reveals Name of Keynote Speaker at Swell 2025

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 20:02
    Here's who will be the keynote speaker at the Swell 2025 conference that will take place in early November
    Ripple Reveals Name of Keynote Speaker at Swell 2025
    San Francisco-headquartered enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has confirmed that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Swell conference.

    Friedman, who has been at the helm of the exchange since 2017, will explore the potential of digital assets, blockchain, tokenization, and other related topics. 

    Swell comes to the world's financial capital

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple previously confirmed that its Swell conference would take place on Nov. 4-5. This will be the first time that the company holds its conference in New York. 

    CME's Group Giovanni Vicioso and BNY Mellon's Carolyn Weinberg were previously confirmed as speakers alongside a slew of Ripple executives.

    Previous keynote speakers 

    Swell has long been making headlines due to its highly influential keynote speakers. 

    The first Swell event, which took place in October 2017 in Toronto, already made a splash with Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners‑Lee co-headlining the event. 

    Ripple then doubled down in 2018, with former U.S. President Bill Clinton becoming the keynote speaker for the conference that took place in San Francisco. 

    During the Swell event in Singapore, which took place in 2019,  former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was among the keynote speakers. 

