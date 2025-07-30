Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Whale Activity, SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs: Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 21:31
    Crypto market today: key points
    Advertisement
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Whale Activity, SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs: Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    SEC approves in-kind redemptions for BTC & ETH ETFs

    The SEC has finally approved in-kind redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, boosting efficiency and lowering costs.

    • SEC has officially approvedIn-kind redemptions for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to greenlight in-kind redemptions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  

    • What it means. ETF shares can now be created/redeemed using actual crypto.

    This means that it will now be possible to create and redeem shares of spot-based cryptocurrency ETFs with the help of actual underlying assets instead of cash. Prior to this, crypto ETFs were only able to handle cash-based transactions.  

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Whale Activity, SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs: Crypto News Digest
    Bloomberg: Ether Starting to Look Like 90s Tech Stock
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Latest Fed Rate Decision
    Ripple CTO Answers Key Question About Bank Partnerships

    The crypto industry has been actively advocating for enabling in-kind redemptions since they will increase efficiency and lower costs.  

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 20:28
    Breaking: SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Coinbase slashes XRP holdings 

    Why did major US exchange Coinbase just pull 40% of its XRP out of cold storage?

    • Major outflow spotted. Coinbase's XRP cold wallet count dropped from 52 to 35.

    An intriguing shift is taking place beneath the surface of XRP’s on-chain footprint, and this time it is tied to one of the largest U.S. crypto exchanges. Coinbase, which was previously holding an estimated 970 million XRP across 52 cold wallets, no longer has that same stockpile, according to XRPWallets.  

    As of this week, only 35 of those addresses remain funded, marking a surprising 40% drop in just weeks. 

    • Tracked in real time. On-chain analysts monitoring the shift closely.

    Back in June, 10 of Coinbase’s wallets contained 26.8 million XRP each, while 42 others held 16.8 million each.  

    Fast forward to July 29, and most of those wallets have been left with only a few XRP or have been emptied entirely, as large outbound transfers are being tracked in real time by on-chain watchers. A notable transaction involved the transfer of 16.8 million XRP from a wallet labelled “Cold Wallet 400” to a Coinbase hot wallet.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 14:09
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40% in Sudden Wallet Rotation
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    SHIB sees 8,866% spike in whale outflows 

    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees an abnormal 8,866% increase in on-chain whale activity.

    • Massive whale outflow. On July 27: only 9.27B SHIB left large wallets.

    Something changed in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market overnight, but it was not the price. On July 27, outflows from large holder wallets barely registered at 9.27 billion SHIB, according to IntoTheBlock. Just one day later, that figure had exploded to 798.22 billion SHIB, marking a staggering 8,866% increase in outflow volume.  

    Surprisingly, however, the token’s price did not follow suit, finding itself between $0.000014 and $0.000013. 

    • Who are the “large holders”? Wallets holding less than 0.1% of SHIB supply.

    Here is where it gets interesting: these "large holders," as defined by IntoTheBlock, are wallets holding more than 0.1% of SHIB’s total supply. This includes institutional whales and heavyweight investors, but more often than not, it also includes centralized exchanges.  

    A quick look at the top holders confirms this: Coinbase, Binance, Robinhood and Upbit collectively hold tens of trillions of SHIB, accounting for a significant proportion of the total circulating supply. This suggests that the recent spike may not be a sign of panic-selling, but rather retail users pulling their tokens off exchanges. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 13:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Abnormal Whale Activity
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Coinbase #Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 21:10
    $16.81 Billion in Bitcoin Committed on CME as BTC Open Interest Retreats
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 20:28
    $3.8 Billion in Ethereum Stacked by BlackRock in Mere Weeks: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    tokenforge Introduces $TKFG Presale – Infrastructure-First, Built in Germany, Aligned With MiCAR
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment from Draper Associates and Draper Dragon to Pioneer Native dApp Infrastructure on Bitcoin
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Whale Activity, SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs: Crypto News Digest
    $16.81 Billion in Bitcoin Committed on CME as BTC Open Interest Retreats
    $3.8 Billion in Ethereum Stacked by BlackRock in Mere Weeks: Details
    Show all