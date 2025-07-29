Advertisement
    Breaking: SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 20:28
    The SEC has finally approved in-kind redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, boosting efficiency and lowering costs
    Breaking: SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to greenlight in-kind redemptions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

    This means that it will now be possible to create and redeem shares of spot-based cryptocurrency ETFs with the help of actual underlying assets instead of cash. Prior to this, crypto ETFs were only able to handle cash-based transactions. 

    The crypto industry has been actively advocating for enabling in-kind redemptions since they will increase efficiency and lower costs.  

    Building a "rational" regulatory framework  

    SEC Chair Paul Atkins claims that the approvals "continue to build a rational regulatory framework for crypto, leading to a deeper and more dynamic market." This will benefit all American investors, Atkins adds. 

    "I welcome in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto-asset ETPs, a feature that ETP sponsors and investors have wanted since the initial approvals of crypto-asset ETPs," Commissioner Hester Peirce, a longtime cryptocurrency advocate, has commented on her social media profile. 

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #ETF
