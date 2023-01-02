SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu

Mon, 01/02/2023 - 10:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB army has started off 2023 by burning large chunks of Shiba Inu
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As the year 2023 has begun, the Shiba Inu community seems to be full of energy and enthusiasm to exceed last year's burns. While daily burns of this popular meme token have been pretty low since the fall of last year, during the first two days of 2023 they were comparable to the big burns in 2022.

Here's how much SHIB has been destroyed so far over the last two days with the burn rate jumping high.

What are token burns about?

The so-called "burning" of crypto, in fact, means a permanent extraction of coins from the circulating supply. By reducing the amount of tokens that circulate in the market, communities try to make their beloved coins more scarce. This gives them a shade of a chance that the price of the asset they burn will spike in the future.

Burning is especially popular with meme coins — Shiba Inu, BabyDoge in particular, Floki Inu has also announced the start of upcoming massive burns via their recently launched NFT metaverse game Valhalla. The Binance exchange also regularly reduces their supply of BNB by burning those tokens, i.e., sending them to wallets from which any withdrawals are impossible. They are known as "dead" or "unspendable" wallets.

Related
Ripple To Win and Gary Gensler To Resign in 2023, Crypto YouTuber Shares His Forecast

Over 200 million tokens removed, burn rate spikes

According to the tracker of crypto burn transfers Shibburn, over the past two days, the SHIB army has removed around 250 million Shiba Inu. On Jan. 1, 90,098,748 meme coins was sent to "inferno" wallets, taking nine transactions to achieve that. On Jan. 2 so far, they have managed to remove a total of 159,411,895 SHIB from circulation, which took 13 transactions to dead wallets.

The majority of the latter amount of SHIB was burned in a single transfer as a total of 147,941,583 meme coins was burned by an anonymous address 0x0f10a3c90e73feaadd6d0d4bda302891160d0f24. This latest burn has pushed the overall SHIB burn rate up by 115.6%.

SHIBburnRate_00qrewgetre2023
Image via Shibburn

Overall, as reported by U.Today earlier, over the last year, the SHIB army destroyed 83,347,071,504 Shiba Inu in total.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023
01/02/2023 - 12:22
Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano's DeFi Industry Might Grow Substantially in 2023, Here's How
01/02/2023 - 12:11
Cardano's DeFi Industry Might Grow Substantially in 2023, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Up Despite Reduced Exchange Deposits
01/02/2023 - 11:59
Ethereum (ETH) Price Up Despite Reduced Exchange Deposits
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin