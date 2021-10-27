SHIB Beats ATHs It Just Set as Robinhood Petition Gains Over 326,000 Signatures

Shiba Inu has just beaten today's all-time high, while the petition to list it on Robinhood has gotten over 326,000 signatures from SHIB users

The second-most-popular meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has reached its third consecutive lifetime high of $0.0000594, beating the peaks of $0.00005711 and $0.00005364 reached earlier today.

This has occurred without Elon Musk's support or listing on Robinhood, as some in the community are pointing out. Meanwhile, the amount of signatures on the petition to list the meme crypto token on the Robinhood app has exceeded 326,000, according to Fortune magazine.

SHIB surges on Robinhood listing expectations

The Shiba Inu token continues to rally as its army of users keeps hoping that the Robinhood app is going to add support for SHIB soon. Over the past 24 hours, the token gained 36%, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

At press time, SHIB keeps rallying and has hit the $0.00005738 level. Being ranked 11th, the coin boasts the market cap of a whopping $22,361,090,315.

Over the past week, SHIB has soared by over 87%, taking its recent jaw-dropping gains even higher.

Petition for Robinhood listing gets over 326,000 signatures

In the meantime, the petition on Change.org that demands SHIB to be listed on Robinhood has gained the support of more than 326,000 users.

However, recently, the app's CEO, Vlad Tenev, stated that Robinhood is being careful with the new coins it lists. Still, as reported by U.Today over the weekend, the platform included SHIB in its customer survey, as well as ADA, XRP, Bitcoin, to learn about their clients' preferences.

SHIB better than DOGE: Eric Wall

The CIO of Arcane Assets, Eric Wall, tweeted today that, in his view, SHIB is a better meme coin than DOGE.

He believes so because Shiba Inu does not have the issues that DOGE does regarding its Litecoin merge-mining. Besides, Wall thinks that SHIB is not inflationary by nature and is not vulnerable to Elon Musk's tweets about it.