UBS CEO Rejects Crypto: “We Don't Advise on Speculation”

Zürich-based banking behemoth UBS has no plans to enter the cryptocurrency industry.



During an earnings conference call that took place on Oct. 26, CEO Ralph Hamers said that he doesn’t consider crypto to be an investment, viewing the new asset class as merely a tool for speculation.



Hamers opined that it was challenging to gauge the true value of crypto:

Not many [market] players understand the true value of crypto: What determines the value of crypto? What are the uses of crypto? And therefore it is not something one can regard as an investment but is much more about speculation