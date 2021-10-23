leaderboard
Robinhood Adds SHIB to Their Survey to Study Clients’ Crypto Preferences

News
Sat, 10/23/2021 - 16:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Looks like Robinhood just might be thinking of listing SHIB as it has included the coin in its recent customer survey
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

According to the recent tweet by a prominent SHIB Twitter account, @ShibalnuNews, Robinhood app might be considering adding the “Dogecoin killer” meme currency to the list of trading assets.

Robinhood studying if users like SHIB

The Twitter user has shared a screenshot of a survey that had been e-mailed to them. In it, Robinhood is clearly doing a market research on their customers’ preferences regarding crypto, @ShibalnuNews believes.

The survey asks if users have bought any of the cryptos on the list over the past three months. This list includes Cardano, XRP, as well as meme crypto DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The community expects Robinhood to add support for trading SHIB soon, hoping that this would bring the SHIB price up to at least $0.01.

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that the meme coin had been listed by Robinhood’s rival – Public. Prior to that, SHIB was added by ZebPay (the oldest crypto exchange in India) and BtcTurk (the largest and oldest digital exchange in Turkey).

US Senate candidate joins the SHIB army

As reported by U.Today on Friday, Shannon Bray, a candidate for U.S. Senate 2022, has joined the Shiba Inu army.

He took to Twitter to state that once SHIB returns to the $0.00003 level, it may well reach a new all-time high soon after that.

The previous historic peak hit by the meme coin this year was $0.0000388 on May 10. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002801, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the petition on Change.org aimed at Robinhood to get it to list Shiba Inu has exceeded 285,000 supporters who signed it.

However, in a recent interview, the CEO of Robinhood Vladimir Tenev did not confirm or reject the rumor that the company will be listing SHIB soon.

Yuri Molchan
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

