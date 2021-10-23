Robinhood Adds SHIB to Their Survey to Study Clients’ Crypto Preferences

Looks like Robinhood just might be thinking of listing SHIB as it has included the coin in its recent customer survey

According to the recent tweet by a prominent SHIB Twitter account, @ShibalnuNews, Robinhood app might be considering adding the “Dogecoin killer” meme currency to the list of trading assets.

Robinhood studying if users like SHIB

The Twitter user has shared a screenshot of a survey that had been e-mailed to them. In it, Robinhood is clearly doing a market research on their customers’ preferences regarding crypto, @ShibalnuNews believes.

The survey asks if users have bought any of the cryptos on the list over the past three months. This list includes Cardano, XRP, as well as meme crypto DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

BREAKING NEWS: Robinhood is emailing this survey to select users of their platform.



They are including #SHIB as one of the answers to select!



Clearly doing market research on what their consumers want. pic.twitter.com/ovBNV2p0Wl October 22, 2021

The community expects Robinhood to add support for trading SHIB soon, hoping that this would bring the SHIB price up to at least $0.01.

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that the meme coin had been listed by Robinhood’s rival – Public. Prior to that, SHIB was added by ZebPay (the oldest crypto exchange in India) and BtcTurk (the largest and oldest digital exchange in Turkey).

US Senate candidate joins the SHIB army

As reported by U.Today on Friday, Shannon Bray, a candidate for U.S. Senate 2022, has joined the Shiba Inu army.

He took to Twitter to state that once SHIB returns to the $0.00003 level, it may well reach a new all-time high soon after that.

The previous historic peak hit by the meme coin this year was $0.0000388 on May 10. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002801, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the petition on Change.org aimed at Robinhood to get it to list Shiba Inu has exceeded 285,000 supporters who signed it.

However, in a recent interview, the CEO of Robinhood Vladimir Tenev did not confirm or reject the rumor that the company will be listing SHIB soon.