    Shareholders Urge Mark Zuckerberg to Buy Bitcoin for Meta

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Will Meta follow MicroStrategy's footsteps?
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 11:30
    Shareholders Urge Mark Zuckerberg to Buy Bitcoin for Meta
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Mark Zuckerberg, who famously named his pet goat Bitcoin, was proposed to add Bitcoin to Meta (Facebook) holdings.

    According to podcaster and CEO of Jubilee Royalty Tim Kotzman, a Bitcoin Treasury Shareholder Proposal has been submitted to Meta Platforms Inc., marking a significant development in the adoption of Bitcoin as a corporate asset.

    The proposal was filed by Ethan Peck, an employee at The National Center for Public Policy Research, on behalf of his family’s shares. This initiative follows similar proposals submitted by the organization to tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon.

    The proposal likely advocates for Meta to consider adding Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, aligning with the growing trend of institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. If successful, this move could further solidify Bitcoin's role as a mainstream financial asset and a hedge against inflation.

    The shareholder proposal submitted to Meta presents a compelling argument for the company to explore adding Bitcoin to its corporate treasury.

    Ethan Peck, in his supporting statement, outlines the challenges of holding large cash reserves and bonds in an inflationary environment, noting that these assets are diminishing shareholder value over time.

    He emphasizes Bitcoin’s superior long-term performance as an inflation-resistant store of value, citing its 124% increase in 2024 and a staggering 1,265% rise over the past five years, vastly outperforming traditional bonds.

    Peck also highlights the alignment of Bitcoin adoption with Meta’s innovative ethos, referencing Mark Zuckerberg’s symbolic naming of his goats, "Bitcoin" and "Max," as well as Meta director Marc Andreessen’s favorable stance on cryptocurrencies.

    'Buy The Future', Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Insists
    'Buy The Future', Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Insists
    Yuri Molchan

    He underscores that major institutional investors, such as BlackRock, advocate modest Bitcoin allocations, arguing that a similar strategy could benefit Meta’s shareholders.

    Peck draws attention to broader trends in Bitcoin adoption, including the rapid growth of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, corporate treasury strategies like MicroStrategy’s and potential government reserves.

    The proposal calls on Meta’s board to conduct an evaluation of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, positioning it as an opportunity for Meta to remain a leader in forward-thinking asset management.

    This approach, he argues, would honor the company’s tradition of setting technological and financial trends, rather than merely following them.

    MicroStrategy still buying Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy continues to reinforce its position as Bitcoin's largest corporate holder, recently acquiring an additional 1,070 BTC for $101 million, according to a regulatory filing.

    This marks the company's ninth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase announcement, bringing its total holdings to an astounding 447,470 BTC, currently valued at $44.3 billion.

    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Alex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy has ambitious plans to raise $2 billion through a preferred stock offering, potentially fueling further Bitcoin acquisitions.

    With a market capitalization of $93 billion, MicroStrategy now ranks as the 99th largest U.S. company, having leapt 16 spots in a single day. It also became the third most traded equity on Monday, following Tesla and Nvidia.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

