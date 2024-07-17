Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent twist in the case involving self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright, ruling judge James Mellor made a further ruling on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to an approved judgment dated July 16, Dr. Wright was prohibited from republishing his fraudulent claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto and must delete all published statements asserting that claim. Also, a dissemination order required Wright to publish Judge Mellor's findings and dissociate from the Satoshi identity.

Overall Summary of Today's Ruling



CSW and @TurkeyChop referred to the CPS, for consideration for criminal proceedings, for perjury and forgery of documents



Dissemination order granted – CSW must post a court notice on his website, Slack and Twitter, for 6 months



Proposed… https://t.co/Z79wWX9iAm — BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) July 16, 2024

Wright was required to publish on his website, on Twitter and on Slack, for six months, a notice with the main ruling that Wright was not Satoshi. He was also referred to the Crown Prosecution Service over potential prosecution for perjury and forgery.

Wright attempted in the London court case to demonstrate that he was the original creator of Bitcoin and, hence, owned intellectual property rights, including copyright in the Bitcoin white paper and early versions of the Bitcoin software.

Legal notice on Craig Wright's official website

On Wright’s official website, a legal notice was placed on Tuesday with the caption: "Dr Craig Steven Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto." This legal notice generated buzz in the crypto community and was shared by several Bitcoin-focused X handles and other crypto enthusiasts.

Tell me you aren't Satoshi while telling me you aren't Satoshi pic.twitter.com/S6OU0V8fIK — Peter It’s McComing Home 🏴‍☠️ (@PeterMcCormack) July 16, 2024

The legal notice goes thus: On May 20, 2024, Dr. Craig Steven Wright was found by the High Court of England and Wales to have been dishonest in his claims to have been the person behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto (the creator of Bitcoin).

The court found that Dr. Wright "lied to the Court extensively and repeatedly" in his evidence and attempted to create a false narrative by forging documents "on a grand scale" and presenting them as evidence.

Overall, "all his lies and forged documents were in support of his biggest lie: his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto." In advancing his false claim to be Satoshi through multiple legal actions, Dr. Wright committed "a most serious abuse" of the process of the courts of the U.K., Norway and the U.S.

The legal notice also contained the declarations of the High Court that ruled that Wright is not Satoshi, neither did he own the copyright of the Bitcoin White Paper or the Bitcoin software.

Wright was also ordered not to commence any legal proceedings based on his false claims (by claim or counterclaim) or procure any other person to do so. He was also ordered not to threaten any such proceedings (explicitly or implicitly) or procure any other person to do so.