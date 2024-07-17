Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ruling judge James Mellor made further ruling in Craig Wright London case on Tuesday
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 12:57
    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent twist in the case involving self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright, ruling judge James Mellor made a further ruling on Tuesday.

    Advertisement

    According to an approved judgment dated July 16, Dr. Wright was prohibited from republishing his fraudulent claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto and must delete all published statements asserting that claim. Also, a dissemination order required Wright to publish Judge Mellor's findings and dissociate from the Satoshi identity.

    Wright was required to publish on his website, on Twitter and on Slack, for six months, a notice with the main ruling that Wright was not Satoshi. He was also referred to the Crown Prosecution Service over potential prosecution for perjury and forgery.

    Related
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 12:52
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Wright attempted in the London court case to demonstrate that he was the original creator of Bitcoin and, hence, owned intellectual property rights, including copyright in the Bitcoin white paper and early versions of the Bitcoin software.

    Legal notice on Craig Wright's official website

    On Wright’s official website, a legal notice was placed on Tuesday with the caption: "Dr Craig Steven Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto." This legal notice generated buzz in the crypto community and was shared by several Bitcoin-focused X handles and other crypto enthusiasts.

    The legal notice goes thus: On May 20, 2024, Dr. Craig Steven Wright was found by the High Court of England and Wales to have been dishonest in his claims to have been the person behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto (the creator of Bitcoin).

    The court found that Dr. Wright "lied to the Court extensively and repeatedly" in his evidence and attempted to create a false narrative by forging documents "on a grand scale" and presenting them as evidence.

    Related
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Releases Final Ruling in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Mon, 05/20/2024 - 12:59
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Releases Final Ruling in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Overall, "all his lies and forged documents were in support of his biggest lie: his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto." In advancing his false claim to be Satoshi through multiple legal actions, Dr. Wright committed "a most serious abuse" of the process of the courts of the U.K., Norway and the U.S.

    The legal notice also contained the declarations of the High Court that ruled that Wright is not Satoshi, neither did he own the copyright of the Bitcoin White Paper or the Bitcoin software.

    Wright was also ordered not to commence any legal proceedings based on his false claims (by claim or counterclaim) or procure any other person to do so. He was also ordered not to threaten any such proceedings (explicitly or implicitly) or procure any other person to do so.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin ETFs Top Staggering $423 Million Inflows on Eighth Consecutive Day
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:50
    Bitcoin ETFs Top Staggering $423 Million Inflows on Eighth Consecutive Day
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:50
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 3.45 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: $0.00002 Imminent?
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:50
    3.45 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: $0.00002 Imminent?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    Bitcoin ETFs Top Staggering $423 Million Inflows on Eighth Consecutive Day
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD