    Elon Musk Triggers DOGE Army’s Excitement by Featuring Shiba Inu in Robotaxi

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin team has presented screenshot from Tesla presenting its new product Robotaxi, with a Shiba Inu dog in it
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 8:08
    The official account of Dogecoin on X has published a post with a screenshot of what Elon Musk’s new product – Robotaxi – is going to look like from inside, marked with a “Tesla-live” signature. This came from a presentation of Tesla’s new product – a driverless taxi.

    The important thing here is that this screenshot from Tesla features a Shiba Inu dog sitting in the passenger seat. This immediately attracted the attention of the Dogecoin army. The Dogecoin account tweeted to ask Musk directly about this, referring to is as “a Shiba Inu taxi.”

    Many DOGE-loving commentators responded to that tweet, showing their excitement and encouragement: “Accept Doge as payment or give up the title of Doge Father,” “@Dogecoin + @elonmusk = Bull run” and “Seems like a $DOGE to me.”

    Article image
    Image via X

    Elon Musk shares presentation of "Cybertaxi" on X

    On Thursday, Elon Musk shared a live broadcast of a “We, Robot” party for Tesla customers on his X account. The party took place today. During the party, the centibillionaire came out on stage, walking past a Cybertruck with the doors open, representing a Cybertruck that will be used for Robotaxis. He promised “quite a show” to be presented that night.

    Musk said that he had arrived to that party in that Cybercab, adding that a lot more Cybertrucks have been turned into taxis so far. The party, which took place on huge premises that looked like a hangar, there were 50 fully-autonomous cars, according to Musk. These Cybercabs have no steering wheel or pedals.

    Musk referred to multiple sci-fi movies and computer games set in a distant bleak and gloomy post-apocalyptic future, saying that the humanity wants a different future from that – “We want a fun, exciting future,” he said.

    Is that Dogecoin screenshot real?

    The visuals from the 3D presentation described modern transport as follows: “costs too much,” “not safe” and “not sustainable.” At the top of the screen, the words are written that pretty much summarize it: “Today’s transportation sucks.”


    These fully autonomous and unsupervised cars will be useful in big cities with heavy traffic and save people a lot of time, Musk said. Still, the question remains whether the aforesaid screenshot with Shiba Inu was photoshopped by the Dogecoin account as a joke or not.

