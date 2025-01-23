XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Given that the asset is on the verge of marking a lower high, XRP's recent bullish rally is about to face a crucial turning point. This possible development may indicate that the current bull run is coming to an end, which will worry investors who have seen a notable upswing in the last few months.

The chart reveals that while XRP has managed to sustain its recent gains, the momentum appears to be waning. Because it indicates a waning buying power that is unable to raise the price above the prior peak, a lower high formation frequently signals the start of a downtrend. The failure of XRP to break above the $3.40 resistance level in the near future may reinforce bearish sentiment and incite holders to take profits.

Even though the asset has recently experienced remarkable gains, it is still very volatile and susceptible to outside influences. The asset is still of interest, so any major developments — whether they are prompted by the market or the law — could significantly alter its course. It is important to remember, though, that XRP has a track record of surprising its critics.

Recent success has been largely attributed to its robust network activity, the favorable perception of its ecosystem and its growing adoption. If these factors persist, they may be able to offset the bearish signals and spark a bullish rally once more. In the short term, all eyes will be on whether XRP can maintain its current support levels around $3.00 and avoid a lower high scenario. If the price dips below this range, it could lead to a deeper correction.

Shiba Inu's recovery potential

As its price moves below the crucial 200 EMA, Shiba Inu has been having difficulty retaining investor confidence in the face of difficult market conditions. This significant technical indicator often serves as a key benchmark for determining whether an asset is in a bullish or bearish phase.

Regretfully, SHIB is now in a risky position after falling below this threshold. Looking at the broader market, Shiba Inu has underperformed compared to its counterparts. In recent weeks, assets such as XRP and Solana have experienced significant growth, but SHIB has found it difficult to keep up. This relative weakness becomes even more apparent when viewing its chart, which illustrates its difficulty in maintaining upward momentum despite a general bullish sentiment across the market.

One of the biggest obstacles for SHIB to overcome is the 200 EMA, which is presently acting as a resistance level. The likelihood of a significant recovery decreases if this level is not regained. Furthermore, dwindling trading volumes and a dearth of significant inflows point to a lack of interest from institutional and retail investors. Better market sentiment and fresh buying pressure would be necessary for SHIB to recover.

Regaining the 200 EMA, which indicates a possible change in momentum, would be an important first step. Even so, considering how poorly SHIB has performed in comparison to other elite cryptocurrencies, its road to recovery is probably going to be difficult. The lack of strength relative to other assets is a cause for concern.

With better price performance or stronger fundamentals, investors might decide to put their money into other projects, which would put SHIB at a disadvantage. A major catalyst would be needed to rekindle interest and restore SHIB's prominence even though a recovery is possible. For now, cautious optimism is the best approach for SHIB holders.

Can Ethereum break it?

With little sign of a significant reversal, Ethereum's price is still struggling within a protracted downward trend. The cryptocurrency is still stuck below a descending trendline resistance that has essentially stopped its upward momentum for several months. The ability of Ethereum to maintain any meaningful recovery has been severely hampered by this downward trend and general market uncertainty.

The chart shows a crucial upper resistance level that is presently at or near $3,530. A breakout above this descending trendline would signal the end of Ethereum’s downtrend and potentially open the door for a meaningful retracement. This breakthrough is more difficult to achieve, though, as ETH has recently failed to break through comparable resistance levels on several occasions.

Ethereum may experience a surge of buying pressure if it is able to break through this upper trendline, which could push prices toward the next major resistance zone, between $3,800 and $4,000. Traders would welcome such a move as the first step toward a long-awaited recovery. Even with this possibility, Ethereum's price action is still far from ideal right now. The asset is currently trading just above $3,200, a critical support level that, if breached, could trigger additional declines toward $3,130 or even the psychological $3,000 level.