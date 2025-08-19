Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 13:05
    Can rate of XRP remain above $3 until end of week?
    XRP Price Prediction for August 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are coming back to the game after a slight correction, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 1.63% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the local support of $2.9840. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to expect sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the nearest zone of $3. 

    If its breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.80-$2.90 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $2.90-$3.10 is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $3.0112 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
