Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 0:01
    Ethereum's rally faces high risk of losing its bullish pacing
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Technical indicators now scream the beginning of a wider downtrend, and Bitcoin's surge toward $120,000 has stopped. Following several tests of the $120,000 resistance, and months of strong momentum, the market has turned bearish, endangering important support levels.

    The 50-day EMA had been a reliable support throughout the summer, so its loss is the most concerning thing for the market right now. The inability to maintain this level indicates that the short-term bullish momentum has run its course. Bitcoin is currently trading below this moving average, indicating a definite downward trend bias.

    Now focus shifts to the 100-day EMA at $110,500. This level has historically served as a dependable Bitcoin bounce zone during consolidations. However, there is little assurance that the 100 EMA will hold this time around, given the quick decline in momentum.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto News Digest
    'Brilliant' Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Approval
    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 200-day EMA, which is the next significant structural support, is located around $103,000. A clear break below it would most likely allow for a deeper retracement.

    Advertisement

    Momentum indicators support the pessimistic assessment. A shift toward seller dominance, and a loss of bullish strength, are what RSI is trying to tell us with a decline below 50. The likelihood of persistent downward pressure is increased if the RSI continues to decline into bearish territory in the absence of a dramatic reversal.

    The bearish argument is supported by the trading volume. It appears that bulls are not intervening forcefully to defend important price levels because trading activity has been low despite the pullback. This lack of conviction makes the downtrend narrative even stronger.

    Dogecoin can avoid it 

    After recent downward pressure, Dogecoin is struggling to hold onto important technical levels, putting it at risk of entering the bear market, but there is a chance. There are indications that DOGE might try to recover from its current zone and avoid a more severe breakdown, even though bearish sentiment is beginning to seep into the market.

    The fact that the 50-day EMA is still above the 100-day and 200-day EMAs is the key technical indicator in favor of this outlook. This alignment demonstrates that, in spite of the recent price weakness, DOGE is still holding a medium-term bullish structure. The price is also holding onto the 50-day EMA support, which has served as a buffer against more severe drops. There is a good chance DOGE will recover if it can hold this level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 13:51
    'Brilliant' Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Approval
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Declining volume on the downside moves is another element that favors DOGE. When sell-off volume is declining, it usually means that the bearish momentum is not being aggressively maintained. According to this, sellers might be losing faith, and a lack of resolute action could give DOGE the time it needs to stabilize and bounce back.

    Still, there are a lot of risks. A rapid decline below the 50 EMA would expose DOGE to the 100 EMA support at $0.21, and a subsequent breakdown might put the 200 EMA at $0.20 to the test. If those levels were broken, the market would enter a pronounced bearish phase, greatly diminishing the likelihood of a recovery.

    Positively maintaining current support might allow DOGE to retest the resistance zone between $0.24 and $0.26, which has proven difficult in recent months. The first clear indication of a fresh bullish push would be breaking through that area.

    Shiba Inu: End of symmetrical triangle

    Shiba Inu's position at the bottom of a symmetrical triangle pattern that has been compressing over the last few months puts it in a very risky trading position. The peak of the spike in volatility we are witnessing right now is approaching. The breakout's direction will probably determine SHIB's next significant move, so the price action at this point is crucial.

    SHIB is having trouble close to the triangle's lower boundary, and the declining trading volume indicates that neither bulls nor bears are very confident. Because traders wait for confirmation before investing, low volume inside consolidation patterns frequently precedes significant swings. It is likely that the final breakout will be more explosive the longer SHIB remains within this narrowing range.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 06:08
    Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The fact that the 50-day EMA is about to move below the 100-day EMA is adding to the pressure. A bearish signal would result from such a development, which would contrast the midterm strength with the short-term momentum's waning. Verified, this cross might push SHIB below its crucial support at $0.000012, which would allow for further declines.

    The proximity to the triangle's tip, on the other hand, indicates that buyers may initiate a significant upward move if SHIB is able to recover from its current position and maintain support. A break above $0.000014-$0.000015 would dispel short-term pessimism and probably lead to a volatility-driven rally, with possible targets returning to the $0.000017 region.

    #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 21:21
    Ethereum Whales Buy Dip With $200 Million in ETH Acquired
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 20:29
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future
    R0AR Announces Node Sale: Democratizing Layer 2 Infrastructure While Rewarding Community Participation
    WOW Summit 2025 Returns to Hong Kong, Uniting Global Tech Titans to Shape the Future of Web3 and AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 20, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 21:21
    Ethereum Whales Buy Dip With $200 Million in ETH Acquired
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 20:29
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all