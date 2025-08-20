Advertisement
    +2,196.63% SHIB: Key Metric Moves Millions of Meme Coins

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 7:56
    Massive amount of meme coins transferred out of circulation
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Blockchain wallet tracker Shibburn has shared a recent update regarding the recent transactions to dead-end wallets on its website.

    A four-digit increase in token burns has been achieved after the recent activity of the SHIB community.

    SHIB burns jump 2,196%

    Data published by the aforementioned source has revealed that over the past 24 hours, the community of the second-most-popular meme coin, SHIB, has managed to dispose of a significant amount of tokens. Within the past day, they have transferred 1,606,561 Shiba Inu to unspendable blockchain addresses. This led to an increase of 2,196.63% in this metric. The largest amount of SHIB burned today has been 1,192,392 SHIB so far.

    As for weekly burns, a recently published tweet shows a 29% tumble here, while a lot more coins have been torched — 72,264,101 SHIB.

    SHIB price tumbles by 13%

    Over the past week, the largest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, has demonstrated a decline of around 8.32%, pulling the whole market along with it. Following Bitcoin’s price trajectory, SHIB has gone down by roughly 13% since last Thursday after reaching a local top of $0.00001417.

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands slightly under $114,000, and Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001226. The decline over the past 24 hours has constituted approximately 3.22%.

