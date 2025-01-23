Advertisement
AD

    Retail Bitcoin Investors Get Active, 25,000 BTC Stacked in One Month

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin retailers played key role in pushing coin to its ATH
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 14:11
    A
    A
    A
    Retail Bitcoin Investors Get Active, 25,000 BTC Stacked in One Month
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The past month has seen retail Bitcoin (BTC) investors increasing their activity in the flagship cryptocurrency. Data from Glassnode, an on-chain market intelligence platform, shows that more Bitcoin addresses now hold smaller quantities of the cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    Analyzing Glassnode data

    In an X post, Glassnode shared a chart showing an increased Bitcoin supply from investors holding between 1 and 10 BTC. These investors categorized under the Shrimp and Crab cohort amassed 1.9 times last month’s newly minted Bitcoin supply, amounting to 25,600 BTC.

    Related
    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 18:53
    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    These smaller investors increased their BTC purchases at prices around $100,000. The increasing retail activity on the Bitcoin market reflects an influx of new investors. It demonstrates that the recent BTC surge is not caused by existing investors or whales artificially pushing the market up.

    Additionally, the growing retail demand for Bitcoin might signify an accumulation-phase trend. If the ongoing trend continues, it could cement the adoption of BTC, potentially leading to a further price uptrend.

    However, it is important to note that retail investors are historically more susceptible to panic during minor market fluctuations, often resulting in quick profit-taking. Therefore, Bitcoin could face increased selling pressure if volatility rises or market sentiment shifts negatively.

    As of this writing, BTC's price has been trading at $102,395, down 3.5% in the last 24 hours.

    Bitcoin whales push harder

    Intriguingly, a recent U.Today report revealed that Bitcoin whales have resumed their market activity. On Wednesday, the spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market amassed net inflows of $248 million. This suggests that institutional demand remains rather high, notwithstanding Bitcoin's disappointing price movement.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Just Delivered $642 Million in Bitcoin to Investors
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 15:52
    MicroStrategy Just Delivered $642 Million in Bitcoin to Investors
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently forecast that Bitcoin could surge toward the $700,000 level. Fink said his prediction hinges on Bitcoin’s ability to attract broader institutional adoption. The CEO also revealed a potential Bitcoin investment with a sovereign wealth fund.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 13:01
    MicroStrategy's Profit on Verge of Hitting $18 Billion
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 11:57
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 352% in Whale Activity, Is Something Brewing?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Retail Bitcoin Investors Get Active, 25,000 BTC Stacked in One Month
    MicroStrategy's Profit on Verge of Hitting $18 Billion
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 352% in Whale Activity, Is Something Brewing?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD