Hyperliquid Whale James Wynn on Market Crash, 'I Pray You Bought The Dip'

James Wynn, dubbed one of the most aggressive leverage traders in the crypto industry, has dropped a bold opinion on the current market outlook. In a post on X, Wynn, a Hyperliquid whale, reinforced the accumulation and HODL mentality on the crypto market .

James Wynn's bold Ethereum leverage position

Wynn, known for taking massive leveraged positions on assets despite market fluctuations, appears bullish in his post.

The crypto trader stated, "I pray you bought the dip. If you sold it, you are one pathetic jeet, who simply does not deserve any financial success."

The message in Wynn’s post triggers optimism for future market conditions. He might have insight into a possible market turnaround that could see prices going through the roof soon. Wynn’s emphasis on "buying the dip" indicates that crypto assets could record massive gains soon, creating a point of entry for those who did not buy more difficult.

The aggressive trader was critical of investors who panicked and sold at a loss when the market crashed. He believes they will miss out on future gains when the price recovers.

Wynn, who has been silent in the crypto space for a while now, recently returned with a 25x leveraged position on Ethereum. The crypto trader’s leveraged long position is set with a liquidation price of $4,152.8.

While this liquidation price is significantly risky due to Ethereum’s volatility, Wynn has always been aggressive with his bets.

Crypto community reacts to Wynn's market outlook

As of press time, Ethereum is changing hands above its set price at $4,228.91, despite being down by 0.1% in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Hyperliquid is trading down by 0.44% at $41.88 in the same time frame. However, investors and traders are active on the market, with trading volume significantly up by 18.05% at $239.88 million.

Meanwhile, users in the crypto space have reacted positively to Wynn’s message. They acknowledged the need to always take advantage of market dips to increase holdings for profitability.