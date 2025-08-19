Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 Following Epic Bear Puzzle Completion

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin price chart full of red flags, key technical indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI signal
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 Following Epic Bear Puzzle Completion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price has rolled back under $115,000 after trying to break higher earlier this month, and it is bad news for bulls — the price chart is lining up a combination that does not look friendly at all.

    Advertisement

    The weekly candles show the cryptocurrency topping near $117,500 and sliding into the mid-$114,000s, right as the upper Bollinger Band is capping the move and the RSI keeps tagging bearish signals. When those two major indicators raise alarm in accordance, it usually means the market bias is bearish.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 13:51
    'Brilliant' Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Approval
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Brilliant' Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Approval
    Michael Saylor Will Never Give up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises
    Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges
    Ethereum (ETH) Bull Market Over? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero Rocket, XRP's Last Level Before $2

    On the daily chart, the price has broken below the mid-Bollinger level and is pushing toward the lower band near $111,600, a zone that has not been tested since July’s climb began. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The failed spike toward $124,000 BTC left a nasty wick on the chart, the kind that often marks exhaustion, and unless Bitcoin can get back above $118,000 quickly, the next test lower looks hard to avoid.

    Is it really that bad for BTC?

    What makes this puzzle stand out is that both signals are saying the same thing. The RSI on daily and weekly frames has already lighted the "bear" divergence signal, and the bands themselves are widening, which is trader-speak for bigger swings coming.

    The trouble is that the direction of that swing looks more south than north.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 13:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Put together, it is an "epic bearish combo" with bearish RSI divergence, middle Bollinger band loss and "down only" simple price action. Bitcoin has shaken off plenty of red flags this year, but this mix suggests the market may have to find firmer ground closer to $110,000 before any new rally can stick.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 14:21
    132,349,883,389 SHIB out of Coinbase as Shiba Inu Whale Turns Meme Coin Bull
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 14:15
    Ripple's RLUSD Makes History With Bullish Exchange's $1.15 Billion IPO
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WOW Summit 2025 Returns to Hong Kong, Uniting Global Tech Titans to Shape the Future of Web3 and AI
    Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 Following Epic Bear Puzzle Completion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 14:21
    132,349,883,389 SHIB out of Coinbase as Shiba Inu Whale Turns Meme Coin Bull
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 14:15
    Ripple's RLUSD Makes History With Bullish Exchange's $1.15 Billion IPO
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all