    XRP, DOGE, SOL, and Other Coins Get New ETF Filings

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    REX Shares has introduced some exotic XRP ETF filings
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 18:45
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    REX Shares has filed multiple exotic ETF applications for such tokens as XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE).   

    Leading ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has stated that REX is not just a random issuer, noting that its CEO was "an early pioneer in the industry."

    Greg King, the founder and CEO of the Florida-based firm, has launched more than 100 ETFs and notes for such major names as 

    Meanwhile, Teucrium, another ETF issuer, has filed for 2x Long & Short XRP ETFs.

    As reported by U.Today, leading analyst Nate Geraci previously predicted that an XRP ETF would be approved this year. 

