XRP, DOGE, SOL, and Other Coins Get New ETF Filings

REX Shares has filed multiple exotic ETF applications for such tokens as XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Leading ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has stated that REX is not just a random issuer, noting that its CEO was "an early pioneer in the industry."

Greg King, the founder and CEO of the Florida-based firm, has launched more than 100 ETFs and notes for such major names as

Meanwhile, Teucrium, another ETF issuer, has filed for 2x Long & Short XRP ETFs.

As reported by U.Today, leading analyst Nate Geraci previously predicted that an XRP ETF would be approved this year.