    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP and SOL Futures Contracts

    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP and SOL are expected to get futures contracts on CME
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 20:07
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP and SOL Futures Contracts
    Chicago-based futures giant CME is launching XRP and SOL futures, pushing these tokens further into the mainstream.  

    Earlier this Wednesdy, CME added XRP and SOL futures page to its staging subdomain. 

    The contracts are expected to go live on Feb. 10 pending regulatory approval. 

    Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, has confirmed that CME is indeed launching regulated futures for the aforementioned tokens. 

    "One step closer to SEC approval for XRP and SOL ETFs," Jake Chervinsky, CLO at Variant, said on social media.

    Various issuers have already filed applications for spot Ethereum and XRP ETFs. The latest development will probably prompt various issuers to file for futures-based ETFs that will track these tokens. 

    Polymarket bettors now see a 65% chance of a spot XRP ETF being approved by July 31. A spot Solana ETF has slightly lower odds of being greenight by the SEC by the aforementioned date (58%).   

    XRP and Solana are up 1.6% and 5.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News #SOL News #CME Group news #XRP ETF #Solana ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

