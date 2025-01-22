Breaking: CME to Launch XRP and SOL Futures Contracts

Chicago-based futures giant CME is launching XRP and SOL futures, pushing these tokens further into the mainstream.

Earlier this Wednesdy, CME added XRP and SOL futures page to its staging subdomain.

The contracts are expected to go live on Feb. 10 pending regulatory approval.

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, has confirmed that CME is indeed launching regulated futures for the aforementioned tokens.

Confirmed: CME is in fact launching XRP and SOL futures contracts pic.twitter.com/p5zVjjsnGZ — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 22, 2025

"One step closer to SEC approval for XRP and SOL ETFs," Jake Chervinsky, CLO at Variant, said on social media.

Various issuers have already filed applications for spot Ethereum and XRP ETFs. The latest development will probably prompt various issuers to file for futures-based ETFs that will track these tokens.

Polymarket bettors now see a 65% chance of a spot XRP ETF being approved by July 31. A spot Solana ETF has slightly lower odds of being greenight by the SEC by the aforementioned date (58%).

XRP and Solana are up 1.6% and 5.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.