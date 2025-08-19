Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 15:41
    Shiba Inu faces 699,000% liquidation imbalance as markets take unexpected turn
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has faced a sudden liquidation on the market, leading to a flushing out of leveraged long positions.

    Advertisement

    The market reversed an earlier rebound in the early Tuesday session as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes and its annual Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday. The Fed will release minutes from its July 29-30 policy meeting, which left rates unchanged on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to give a speech on Friday.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 11:08
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'Brilliant' Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Approval
    Michael Saylor Will Never Give up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises
    Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges
    Ethereum (ETH) Bull Market Over? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero Rocket, XRP's Last Level Before $2

    Bitcoin reversed to trade near $113,000 after previously surpassing $116,000. Major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, mirrored this trend, which led to an unwinding of long positions on the derivatives market.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu sees 699,000% liquidation imbalance

    Shiba Inu dropped to $0.0000122 after previously reaching $0.0000128, catching traders who were betting on price increases unaware.

    According to CoinGlass data, in the last hour, the total liquidation for SHIB came to $111,860; long liquidations accounted for $111,840 while short liquidations came to a surprising $16.50, with the disparity accounting for a 699,000% imbalance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 08:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets off $0.000012: $0.000014 in Sight?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The surprising $16.50 figure recorded in short liquidation suggests that most Shiba Inu traders were anticipating a price increase, but the markets took an unexpected turn.

    Around press time, SHIB was trading 1.92% in recent hours to $0.0000123, contributing to 3% and 7% daily and weekly losses, respectively.

    In a positive update for Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya highlighted that development work for LEASH v2 has begun. The Shiba Inu team is also consulting with advisors on features and architecture to future-proof LEASH v2 (potentially Zama).

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:15
    Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Tron (TRX). Is Top 5 Near?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 Following Epic Bear Puzzle Completion
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WOW Summit 2025 Returns to Hong Kong, Uniting Global Tech Titans to Shape the Future of Web3 and AI
    Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:41
    Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:15
    Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Tron (TRX). Is Top 5 Near?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 Following Epic Bear Puzzle Completion
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all