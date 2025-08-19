Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Jump 40% If Pattern Breakout Holds: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 12:33
    Major pattern brewing on Dogecoin's 12-hour chart
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Jump 40% If Pattern Breakout Holds: Details
    Dog-themed coin Dogecoin (DOGE) might be on the verge of a major move. According to analysts, while Dogecoin seems to be generally in consolidation, a major pattern appears to be brewing on Dogecoin's 12-hour chart.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, "Dogecoin (DOGE) consolidates in a triangle, preparing for a 40% price move."

    Accompanying Ali's tweet is Dogecoin's 12-hour chart, highlighting a triangle formation, which sees price evolve into a tighter range, with the battle between bulls and bears evident.

    A breakout gets closer as the two slopes of the triangle get closer to one another. This might take days, if not weeks, but optimism remains for the potential validation of this chart pattern.

    In the event of a breakout, Dogecoin might see a 40% rise, which would imply a target of $0.30, if taken from the current price of $0.213.

    Dogecoin reversed a three-day rise at the start of the week, reaching an intraday low of $0.214 in early Tuesday session to test support at the daily moving average 50 at $0.2139.  

    Dogecoin has held above this key level since the start of August and must maintain it to sustain the current bullish impulse. In the event of a drop, DOGE may retrace to the daily moving average 200 at $0.20.

    Dogecoin news

    Dogecoin is currently the 10th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $33 billion. Qubic, which recently launched a 51% attack on Monero, has had its community vote to make Dogecoin the next target.

    In response to concerns about Dogecoin's takeover by Qubic network, Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing revealed ongoing work on Project Sakura, a staking-based validation mechanism that secures the blockchain through on-chain community-run staking pools that optionally contribute to community-voted causes and would be automatically resistant to the type of incentivized-reward-based attack that Qubic employs.

