132,349,883,389 SHIB out of Coinbase as Shiba Inu Whale Turns Meme Coin Bull

New on-chain data shows an address grabbing a lot of Shiba Inu coin SHIB at a rate that is really out of the ordinary compared to the usual retail flow straight from major U.S. crypto exchange, Coinbase. In just under a day, the wallet collected 132.35 billion SHIB, worth around $1.66 million, through three transactions that each came from an exchange's hot wallet, as per Arkham data.

The biggest of the transfers dropped 73.7 billion SHIB, valued at almost $928,000, just minutes before press time. Earlier in the day, another 39.5 billion SHIB, worth about $496,000, were added, and that followed a smaller 19.0 billion SHIB inflow the day before at about $241,000.

So far, none of the tokens has been moved from the wallet, which suggests that this is more of an accumulation than a short-term cycle between exchange accounts.

On the chart, SHIB is sitting near $0.0000125 on Binance, down about 1% in the latest session. The coin has been hanging out in the same range all summer, between $0.0000100 and $0.0000150, with every attempt to break out dying out but solid bids keeping the downside in check.

With that in mind, it is clear that whale-sized buying in the middle of the range is hard to miss. It suggests that someone with deep pockets is choosing this flat zone as an entry point.

Buy zone?

Looking at the big picture, the SHIB price has not broken its base since early 2025, even with lower highs. And when we see inflows like this, it is a sign that liquidity is still there, even when prices dip.

Whether this whale keeps building or waits to flip those tokens back into the market will be a key tell, but for now the balance sheet speaks clearly: Shiba Inu is still getting a lot of attention from big investors even though retail interest has dropped.