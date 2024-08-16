SEC Veteran Teases Potential Appeal Path in Ripple Case, 337 Billion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple: SEC veteran teases potential appeal path in lawsuit

Following last week's final judgment that put an end to the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, the crypto community could not but start wondering whether the regulatory agency is going to attempt to appeal the ruling. Marc Fagel, a former SEC regional director, has recently shared his take on what such an appeal may entail, should one take place. In a response to X user @kkirkbos, Fagel pointed to the fact that the SEC won on the issue of institutional sales, whereas Ripple scored a victory on "programmatic" sales - those conducted through third-party intermediaries - where the court ruled that these sales did not constitute an unregistered securities offering. In Fagel's opinion, in case the regulatory agency seeks an appeal, it may attempt to challenge the decision concerning programmatic sales. Fagel also added that should the SEC move forward with an appeal, Ripple is likely to cross-appeal the ruling on institutional sales.

337 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 hours, What's happening?

As the consolidation period continues, the SHIB price is experiencing a decrease. Currently, the Shiba Inu token is down 4.67% over the past 24 hours, changing hands at $0.00001309, according to CoinMarketCap. Amid this ongoing struggle, a major development has occurred that could indicate a possible turnaround from this point. Data provided by CryptoQuant shows a significant surge in SHIB exchange outflows. On Aug. 14, more than 337 billion SHIB tokens were moved out of large crypto exchanges. Based on this data, whales have been buying the dips, while SHIB has been trading at lows. Buying activity such as this can help the meme currency sustain the bearish pressure and initiate an upward trend; thus, this is a major bullish indicator.

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin makes major ETH transfer to Kraken