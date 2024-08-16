    SEC Veteran Teases Potential Appeal Path in Ripple Case, 337 Billion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 16:11
    SEC Veteran Teases Potential Appeal Path in Ripple Case, 337 Billion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    Ripple: SEC veteran teases potential appeal path in lawsuit

    Following last week's final judgment that put an end to the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, the crypto community could not but start wondering whether the regulatory agency is going to attempt to appeal the ruling. Marc Fagel, a former SEC regional director, has recently shared his take on what such an appeal may entail, should one take place. In a response to X user @kkirkbos, Fagel pointed to the fact that the SEC won on the issue of institutional sales, whereas Ripple scored a victory on "programmatic" sales - those conducted through third-party intermediaries - where the court ruled that these sales did not constitute an unregistered securities offering. In Fagel's opinion, in case the regulatory agency seeks an appeal, it may attempt to challenge the decision concerning programmatic sales. Fagel also added that should the SEC move forward with an appeal, Ripple is likely to cross-appeal the ruling on institutional sales.

    Related
    11,745% for XRP? Epic Price Prediction Stuns XRP Community
    Wed, 08/14/2024 - 14:35
    11,745% for XRP? Epic Price Prediction Stuns XRP Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Offers Rare Agreement With Elon Musk
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Current Market Uncertainty
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    SEC Has 90% Chance of Winning Against Ripple on Appeal, Better Markets CEO Predicts

    337 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 hours, What's happening?

    As the consolidation period continues, the SHIB price is experiencing a decrease. Currently, the Shiba Inu token is down 4.67% over the past 24 hours, changing hands at $0.00001309, according to CoinMarketCap. Amid this ongoing struggle, a major development has occurred that could indicate a possible turnaround from this point. Data provided by CryptoQuant shows a significant surge in SHIB exchange outflows. On Aug. 14, more than 337 billion SHIB tokens were moved out of large crypto exchanges. Based on this data, whales have been buying the dips, while SHIB has been trading at lows. Buying activity such as this can help the meme currency sustain the bearish pressure and initiate an upward trend; thus, this is a major bullish indicator.

    Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin makes major ETH transfer to Kraken

    Lookonchain cryptocurrency analytics platform has recently spotted Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin depositing 200 ETH worth $534,000 to the Kraken exchange. Previously, Buterin made a transfer on Aug. 9, when he moved 3,000 ETH ($8.05 million at the time the transfer took place) to a multi-signature safe wallet. Per Lookonchain's suggestion, that this could be a donation. On Aug. 5, the Ethereum cofounder also moved 3,000 ETH (worth $7 million at that time) to another wallet. It is believed that Buterin holds roughly more than half a billion dollars worth of ETH. He also sold all of his Neiro tokens for $112.5 in ETH at the beginning of August. Buterin received a 4% share of the token's supply from the Neiro team.

    #Ripple News #Shiba Inu #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 15:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets With Stunning 59% Volume Jump
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 15:50
    Cardano Founder Stuns ADA Community With Bitcoin Meme: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    LBank Labs Announces Investment in Rome Protocol to Revolutionize Ethereum Layer-2 Scalability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Veteran Teases Potential Appeal Path in Ripple Case, 337 Billion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets With Stunning 59% Volume Jump
    Cardano Founder Stuns ADA Community With Bitcoin Meme: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD