    Ethereum's Vitalik Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This is not the first notable transaction made by Buterin during this August
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 5:18
    Ethereum’s Vitalik Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently deposited 200 ETH ($534,000) to the Kraken exchange, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain. 

    The second-largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $2,647, down 3% over the past 24 hours. 

    Buterin's previous transfer took place on Aug. 9 when he transferred as much as 3,000 ETH ($8.05 million at that time) to a multi-signature safe wallet. Lookonchain suggested that this could be a donation.

    On Aug. 5, the Canadian programmer also moved 3,000 ETH ($7 million at that time) to another wallet. 

    Buterin is believed to hold roughly more than half a billion dollars worth of ETH.

    In early August, he also sold all of his Neiro tokens for $112.5 worth of ETH. The Neiro team sent Buterin a 4% share of the token's supply. 

    It is worth noting that Buterin has repeatedly warned cryptocurrency projects against sending him tokens.

    #Ethereum News
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

