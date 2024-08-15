Ethereum’s Vitalik Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently deposited 200 ETH ($534,000) to the Kraken exchange, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain.

The second-largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $2,647, down 3% over the past 24 hours.

Buterin's previous transfer took place on Aug. 9 when he transferred as much as 3,000 ETH ($8.05 million at that time) to a multi-signature safe wallet. Lookonchain suggested that this could be a donation.

On Aug. 5, the Canadian programmer also moved 3,000 ETH ($7 million at that time) to another wallet.

Buterin is believed to hold roughly more than half a billion dollars worth of ETH.

In early August, he also sold all of his Neiro tokens for $112.5 worth of ETH. The Neiro team sent Buterin a 4% share of the token's supply.

It is worth noting that Buterin has repeatedly warned cryptocurrency projects against sending him tokens.