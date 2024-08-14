    11,745% for XRP? Epic Price Prediction Stuns XRP Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    'Massive green God candles loading?' Epic 11,745% XRP price prediction stuns community
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 14:35
    11,745% for XRP? Epic Price Prediction Stuns XRP Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An epic and truly stunning price prediction appeared in the crypto space today, when an analyst undet the nickname "Amonyx" posted his outlook on XRP. According to him, the price of the popular cryptocurrency, currently the seventh largest, may be poised for an increase of over 11,745%. 

    Advertisement

    You may ask "What?" and that would be absolutely justified. Amonyx's bullish view is based on the logarithmic price chart of XRP. On the chart, the analyst draws the boundaries of the price range in which XRP has been trading since 2014.

    Related
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Sun, 08/11/2024 - 14:45
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash
    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Litecoin Price Chart Worth Thousand Words
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says

    According to the analysis, the price of XRP is currently hovering around the lower boundary. Specifically, the token has been trading here since the end of 2021, and 11,745% is exactly how much XRP needs to reach the upper boundary of this price range. 

    The prediction, accompanied by the caption "Massive Green God Candles Loading," garnered a lot of attention, including from XRP enthusiasts. The community reaction was largely sarcastic, and not many people shared Amonyx's optimism. 

    For real?

    Well, there is a place for skepticism, because if XRP gains 11,745%, the popular cryptocurrency's market cap will be $3.82 trillion - bigger than Apple by almost half a billion dollars - and Apple is currently the largest company in the world. 

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets 175% in Fund Flows as Ripple IPO Buzz Intensifies
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 13:40
    XRP Skyrockets 175% in Fund Flows as Ripple IPO Buzz Intensifies
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Of course, if XRP ever reaches nearly $4 trillion in USD terms, either something's seriously wrong with the economy or XRP will become the world's money. But how likely these scenarios are depends on your own imagination.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 14:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted to Hit $140,000 This Year: Details
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 14:02
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% as Whales Make Big Moves
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WebX 2024 in JAPAN: A Two-Day Gathering of Companies Venturing into Web3, Led by the Anime Industry
    Here Are Four Essential Factors to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Kaspa Mining Pool
    Tech Summit London 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    11,745% for XRP? Epic Price Prediction Stuns XRP Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted to Hit $140,000 This Year: Details
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% as Whales Make Big Moves
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD