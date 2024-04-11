SEC to Sue Uniswap, Binance to Delist Six Large Trading Pairs, Shiba Inu Hits Major Milestone of Four Million Total Addresses: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

SEC to sue Uniswap

On Wednesday, April 10, the SEC notified top decentralized exchange Uniswap of an impending enforcement action, Fortune reports. Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap, has already confirmed the news on his X handle , saying that he is "annoyed" and "disappointed," but he is ready to fight. Uniswap CLO Marvin Ammori has also commented on the case, harshly criticizing the SEC's move as "another abuse of power," adding that the regulator has no authority over securities. Moreover, Ammori stated that "most tokens" are not securities, slamming the agency for failing to provide regulatory clarity. Uniswap found itself under the SEC's scrutiny at least a few years ago. In September 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that the leading DEX was under an SEC probe, with the agency's attorneys focusing on the exchange's marketing.

Binance to delist six large trading pairs: Details

As reported by @WuBlockchain X handle, which cited Binance Announcements Telegram channel, Binance is going to delist six trading pairs . Among the pairs that fall under removal are BAKE/BNB, ID/TUSD, MBOX/BNB, OP/TUSD, RDNT/TUSD and UNI/BNB. However, there is no reason to be alarmed, as such delistings are usually explained by a lack of trading activity for these BNB pairs rather than some serious issues with the assets themselves. By making such moves, Binance ensures the best experience for its users and keeps its trading environment healthy. It is important to note that the individual cryptocurrencies will not be removed from Binance; the exchange still allows users to trade these assets in other pairings, such as USDT, USD, BUSD and others.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hits major milestone of four million total addresses