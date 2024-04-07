Advertisement
    No, Coinbase Did Not Win Against SEC

    Arman Shirinyan
    Unfortunately, not yet
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 14:27
    A recent post on the X platform might have you believe that Coinbase scored a victory in the case associated with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but it is not true, unfortunately. The document in question does not relate to a direct legal battle with the SEC, but rather a separate case involving Coinbase.

    The case revolves around a group of plaintiffs who appealed a dismissal of their amended complaint against Coinbase. They brought forward claims under various sections of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These laws are critical in determining how securities — which are tradable financial assets like stocks or bonds — are regulated. The plaintiffs are essentially a group of people who bought or sold their assets via Coinbase.

    The appeal's outcome was a mixed bag. Some parts of the judgment from Feb. 1, 2023, were reversed, while others were affirmed. To break it down, the court agreed with the plaintiffs on some issues but upheld the original decision on others. This mixed decision means that the case is not entirely resolved in Coinbase's favor.

    It is important to note that this is not the case involving the SEC that some people might have thought. Luckily, it was clarified almost immediately. The SEC is a regulatory body in the U.S. that oversees securities markets, and it has been paying close attention to the cryptocurrency industry, setting the stage for potential regulatory actions. The confusion may stem from the fact that the securities laws cited in this case are part of the framework that the SEC enforces.

    The SEC is not the only institution Coinbase is battling with on a legal field, apparently. The cryptocurrency industry is still relatively young and a lot of things are not yet clarified, and constant legal hurdles is not something you should be afraid of.

    While this case involves important legal questions related to securities law, it is not a direct case against the SEC, nor is it a complete win for Coinbase.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

