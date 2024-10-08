Advertisement
AD

    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto heavyweight Crypto.com preemptively taking SEC to court after receiving Wells Notice from regulator
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 13:16
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Singapore-based cryptocurrency giant Crypto.com has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Tuesday announcement made by CEO Kris Marszalek.

    Advertisement

    Marszalek described the legal action as "unprecedented," arguing that it is a "warranted response" to the agency's controversial regulation-by-enforcement approach. The Crypto.com cofounder claims that this approach has hurt tens of millions of American cryptocurrency holders. 

    Related
    Blockchain Heavyweight Crypto.com Becomes Adan Association's Latest Member
    Tue, 05/14/2024 - 14:35
    Blockchain Heavyweight Crypto.com Becomes Adan Association's Latest Member
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Dispels XRP Community Doubts on RLUSD Stablecoin
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again
    Bitcoin ETFs See $235 Million in Total Net Flows

    Crypto.com, which boasts more than 80 million customers around the world, has accused the formidable regulator of inappropriately expanding the boundaries of its jurisdiction beyond the limits of the existing statutory authority. 

    Advertisement

    "The SEC’s unauthorized overreach and unlawful rulemaking regarding crypto must stop," Marszalek stressed. 

    Prior to filing the lawsuit against the SEC, Crypto.com received a Wells Notice from the regulator. The agency typically issues such formal notifications to inform certain entities that they are under investigation due to an infraction. However, such a notice does not necessarily mean that the SEC is going to bring an enforcement action against the recipient.          

    Related
    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 06:04
    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Earlier this year, Ethereum development studio Consensys also preemptively took the regular to court. 

    The SEC is also engaged in high-stakes legal fights with such major cryptocurrency trading platforms as Coinbase and Binance.  

    On top of that, the SEC recently filed an appeal in the Ripple case, prolonging the long-lasting legal battle.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin Last Traded at One Cent This Day 14 Years Ago
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:07
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Run out of Patience: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    House of ZK Virtual Conference 1.0 - Deliberating on the Future of ZK
    Metis Fest is Coming to Bangkok to Supercharge the Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Last Traded at One Cent This Day 14 Years Ago
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Run out of Patience: Details
    MicroStrategy Scores Major Win, Bitcoin's Influence Paying Off?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD