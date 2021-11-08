lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings

News
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 19:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A federal judge has granted the SEC’s motion to compel Ripple to produce the recordings of its internal meetings
SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered Ripple to turn over audio and video-taped recordings of its internal meetings, siding with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In her Nov. 8 order, Netburn says that the company has to undertake such efforts without a delay not to postpone the discovery deadline:

woj
woj

In light of the close of discovery, Ripple is order[ed] to undertake such efforts without delay.  

The parties will have to meet and confer to decide what exact recordings are the most responsive to the plaintiff’s demands.

Related
Solana Looking to Add Tens of Millions of Users by Becoming Native Blockchain of Brave Browser
As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed a motion to compel the production of the recordings in late August.

After initially opposing the request, the parties reached a belated agreement in early September, with Ripple agreeing to conduct “a reasonable search” for relevant documents.

In October, however, the defendants accused the regulator of retreating on its prior position, arguing that its recordings request was “plainly disproportionate.”

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Crosses $3 Trillion Threshold for the First Time
11/08/2021 - 23:43
Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Crosses $3 Trillion Threshold for the First Time
Tor ConstantinoTor Constantino
related image Elon Musk Says New Dogecoin Upgrade Is "Important"
11/08/2021 - 20:33
Elon Musk Says New Dogecoin Upgrade Is "Important"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings
11/08/2021 - 19:30
SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya