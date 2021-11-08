SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings

A federal judge has granted the SEC’s motion to compel Ripple to produce the recordings of its internal meetings

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered Ripple to turn over audio and video-taped recordings of its internal meetings, siding with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



In her Nov. 8 order, Netburn says that the company has to undertake such efforts without a delay not to postpone the discovery deadline:

In light of the close of discovery, Ripple is order[ed] to undertake such efforts without delay.

The parties will have to meet and confer to decide what exact recordings are the most responsive to the plaintiff’s demands.