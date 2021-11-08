SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered Ripple to turn over audio and video-taped recordings of its internal meetings, siding with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In her Nov. 8 order, Netburn says that the company has to undertake such efforts without a delay not to postpone the discovery deadline:
In light of the close of discovery, Ripple is order[ed] to undertake such efforts without delay.
The parties will have to meet and confer to decide what exact recordings are the most responsive to the plaintiff’s demands.As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed a motion to compel the production of the recordings in late August.
After initially opposing the request, the parties reached a belated agreement in early September, with Ripple agreeing to conduct “a reasonable search” for relevant documents.
In October, however, the defendants accused the regulator of retreating on its prior position, arguing that its recordings request was “plainly disproportionate.”