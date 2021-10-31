Ripple’s XRP Sales Skyrocketed to $491 Million in Q3

Ripple has logged a 211% quarter-over-quarter increase in its XRP sales, according to the company’s Q3 report.

It sold $491.74 million worth of XRP during the previous quarter compared to $157.92 million in the second quarter of the year.



The growth is attributed to the success of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service, which uses XRP as a bridge between fiat currencies.



According to Asheesh Birla, the general manager of RippleNet, ODL now accounts for a quarter of the network’s total dollar volume. Transactions conducted with the help of the service have grown 130% over the past quarter.



ODL, however, is seeing virtually zero traction in the U.S. due to the Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple .



The company’s programmatic sales have been on pause since Q4 2019, meaning that it’s not selling XRP to crypto exchanges.

XRP’s trading volumes slump 50%

During the third quarter, XRP’s global trading volumes plunged by more than 50%, accordiong to CryptoCompare.

Image by ripple.com

Bitcoin, for comparison, saw a roughly 33% quarter-over-quarter decrease in trading volumes.



However, some cryptocurrencies, such as Solana and Terra, have managed to buck the trend.

Ripple is done with Jed McCaleb