Advertisement
AD

Grayscale CEO Takes Jab at Bitcoin Detractor Jamie Dimon

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein humorously called out apparent contradiction in JPMorgan's bullish Ethereum prediction versus CEO Jamie Dimon's well-known crypto skepticism
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 16:25
Grayscale CEO Takes Jab at Bitcoin Detractor Jamie Dimon
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein recently took a subtle jab at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon over his skeptical stance on cryptocurrencies. 

 "I thought we wanna 'close it down'. Now I'm just confused..." he quipped. 

Sonnenshein's remark came in response to a recent forecast by JPMorgan analysts, suggesting Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in 2024.

JPMorgan bullish on Ether 

Under Dimon's leadership, JPMorgan has historically maintained a cautious view of cryptocurrencies. However, the bank's latest analysis indicates a change in perspective, at least regarding Ethereum. 

JPMorgan analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, project that Ethereum, with its upcoming EIP-4844 upgrade, will likely outshine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the coming year. 

Related
Dogecoin Surges 8.32%, While DOGE Enters 'Greed' Zone

This upgrade, also known as Protodanksharding, is set to enhance Ethereum's network activity by introducing "data blobs," which are temporary data packets. This technological leap is expected to benefit layer-2 networks like Arbitrum and Optimism. 

Staunch opponent of crypto

Despite JPMorgan's optimistic outlook on Ethereum, Dimon remains a staunch critic of cryptocurrencies. 

Recently, during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs' oversight meeting, Dimon reiterated his negative stance, advocating for a government-led shutdown of the crypto sector. 

He expressed concerns over the semi-anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies and their potential for enabling illicit activities, such as drug trafficking and tax evasion. 

Dimon's skepticism toward Bitcoin and other digital currencies has been consistent over the years, often highlighting their potential for fraud and questioning their legitimacy as investment assets.

This dichotomy between JPMorgan's analytical forecast for Ethereum and Dimon's personal views on cryptocurrencies has raised a few eyebrows, but the JPMorgan boss believes that it is up to clients to make their decisions regarding crypto.

#Grayscale News #Jamie Dimon
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge
2023/12/14 16:32
Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 14
2023/12/14 16:32
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Fantom (FTM) Suddenly Jumps 18%, Is FTM Dip Finally Over?
2023/12/14 16:32
Fantom (FTM) Suddenly Jumps 18%, Is FTM Dip Finally Over?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Grayscale CEO Takes Jab at Bitcoin Detractor Jamie Dimon
Grayscale CEO Takes Jab at Bitcoin Detractor Jamie Dimon
Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge
Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 14
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 14
Fantom (FTM) Suddenly Jumps 18%, Is FTM Dip Finally Over?
Fantom (FTM) Suddenly Jumps 18%, Is FTM Dip Finally Over?
Cardano (ADA) Community Issued Critical Warning; What It Pertains To
Cardano (ADA) Community Issued Critical Warning; What It Pertains To
Ripple's Metaco Makes Another Game-Changing TradFi Move
Ripple's Metaco Makes Another Game-Changing TradFi Move
Worldcoin (WLD) Built by Open AI Founder Soars 13%, Bigger Surge On Horizon: Report
Worldcoin (WLD) Built by Open AI Founder Soars 13%, Bigger Surge On Horizon: Report
Bull Run Top Can Be Detected By This Rare Signal: Sentiment
Bull Run Top Can Be Detected By This Rare Signal: Sentiment
Paybis Streamlines BTC Purchasing With Credit Cards, Here's How
Paybis Streamlines BTC Purchasing With Credit Cards, Here's How
XRP: Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground
XRP: Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground
Show all
Advertisement
AD