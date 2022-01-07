SEC Bolsters Its Case Against Ripple's Key Defense

News
Fri, 01/07/2022 - 15:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC's new letter of supplemental authority puts Ripple's fair notice defense at risk
SEC Bolsters Its Case Against Ripple's Key Defense
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a letter of supplemental authority in support of its motion to strike Ripple’s pivotal "fair notice" defense.

The pending motion, which could prove to be decisive in the closely-watched legal battle, was originally filed in April.

The agency cites a Dec. 20 verdict in the SEC v. Fife case, in which the Northern District of Illinois court delivered a blow to defendant John M. Fife by granting the SEC's motion to strike his "fair notice" defense.

The SEC took Fife and the five entities he controls to court in September 2020 for not registering as a securities dealer in order to sell 21 billion newly issued penny stocks that brought an estimated profit of $61 million.

The court has rejected the defendants' argument about how the SEC was supposed to warn them about the novel interpretation of the term "dealer."

The SEC now argues that the ruling provides additional authority for killing Ripple's key defense.

Related
Former SEC Boss Jay Clayton Comments on Ripple Lawsuit
Ripple's "fair notice" defense revolves around the premise that the regulator had failed to notify the company about its alleged violations of federal securities laws, while also bemoaning the broad definition of the term "investment contract."

During the pre-trial phase of the case, Ripple lawyers also made it clear that the lack of clarity was harmful to the entire industry.

On the day of the lawsuit's one-year anniversary, CEO Brad Garlinghouse tweeted that cryptocurrency companies "shouldn't be punished" for seeking regulatory clarity.

In its motion to strike, the SEC claimed that it had been "undeniably" enforcing securities laws within the cryptocurrency industry with the help of enforcement actions, no-action letters, speeches and staff guidance.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Spanish Lawmaker Proposes Turning Spain Into Bitcoin Mining Hub
01/07/2022 - 19:31
Spanish Lawmaker Proposes Turning Spain Into Bitcoin Mining Hub
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Tanks to $42K for 3 Reasons, JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About ETH, Buterin Suggests New Fee Structure for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/07/2022 - 16:13
Bitcoin Tanks to $42K for 3 Reasons, JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About ETH, Buterin Suggests New Fee Structure for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Buying Bitcoin Dip? Peter Brandt Has Cautionary Lesson
01/07/2022 - 16:05
Buying Bitcoin Dip? Peter Brandt Has Cautionary Lesson
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya