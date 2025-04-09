Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Schiff Agrees With Saylor’s Bitcoin Take, Binance CEO Says Tariff Mayhem May Benefit Crypto, 8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 15:44
    U.Today's news digest keeps you updated about the latest developments in the crypto space
    Advertisement
    Schiff Agrees With Saylor’s Bitcoin Take, Binance CEO Says Tariff Mayhem May Benefit Crypto, 8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Read U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    Schiff agrees with Saylor’s Bitcoin take

    Following a recent market downturn, Michael Saylor, cofounder of Strategy, took to X platform to share that no matter the price fluctuations, one Bitcoin equals one Bitcoin. The statement caught the attention of prominent BTC critic Peter Schiff. He commented on Saylor's post in his usual sarcastic manner: "Correct, and that's all it equals," hinting that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. During the most recent stock market sell-off, Schiff argued that the flagship crypto cannot serve as a store of value due to its correlation with stocks. "Gold can exist as a store of value, safe haven, and inflation hedge. Bitcoin can exist as the riskiest of the risk assets, that can rise or collapse depending on sentiment, liquidity, risk appetite, greed, and ignorance," reads Schiff's X post from April 1.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit With $151.8 Million in Outflows As Market Bloodbath Continues
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 16:48
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit With $151.8 Million in Outflows As Market Bloodbath Continues
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Flashes Crucial Double Death Cross Warning
    Anon 230,770,000 XRP Transfer Sparks Hot Discussion in Community: Details
    XRP: Most Important Price Moment in 2025
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert

    Binance CEO says tariff mayhem may benefit crypto

    Binance CEO Richard Teng has shared his perspective on recent tariff escalation and what it means for crypto markets. In Teng's opinion, the macrofinancial uncertainty stemming from the tariff mayhem could ultimately benefit the crypto market in the long term. He believes that this volatile environment may speed up investments in crypto as a "non-sovereign store of value." Teng also noted that many long-term crypto holders view the asset class as resilient during extreme market turbulence. Despite Bitcoin's very little volatility on so-called "Liberation Day," it dropped sharply, together with global stock markets. On Monday, April 7, BTC plunged to a multi-month low of $74,434. At press time, the flagship crypto is changing hands at $77,344, down 1.38% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement

    8,900% liquidation imbalance stuns XRP bulls

    Yesterday, April 8, XRP futures experienced an outstanding liquidation imbalance; within just one hour, the difference between liquidated long and short positions comprised 8,909%. XRP's price dropped around 2.7%, but such drops are not associated with huge liquidated longs. Yet, nearly a million dollars in long positions were liquidated, totaling $980,220 compared to just $11,130 from shorts. Total liquidations on the crypto futures market reached $240.15 million over the previous 24 hours, with long positions accounting for more than half of that amount. Notably, while Bitcoin saw the largest single liquidation at $4.76 million, XRP's rapid losses placed it among the top three assets by liquidation volume for the day.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff #Michael Saylor #Binance #Richard Teng #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:25
    $1.95 Billion in Dogecoin Hit Despite 25% Slump: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:22
    XRP on Edge of 20% Dominance Crash, But There's a Bullish Catch
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Schiff Agrees With Saylor’s Bitcoin Take, Binance CEO Says Tariff Mayhem May Benefit Crypto, 8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    $1.95 Billion in Dogecoin Hit Despite 25% Slump: Details
    XRP on Edge of 20% Dominance Crash, But There's a Bullish Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD