Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin ETFs Hit With $151.8 Million in Outflows As Market Bloodbath Continues

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 16:48
    Bitcoin ETFs face staggering outflows today, except just one
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit With $151.8 Million in Outflows As Market Bloodbath Continues
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the data revealed by the @lookonchain analytics account on the X social network, today, on April 7, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have faces substantial outflows, losing more than $150 million.

    Advertisement

    It happened to all ten ETFs, except just one. This happened as the crypto market has faced a bloodbath with Bitcoin nosediving way below $80,000.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Ultra Bullish on Bitcoin Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 13:40
    Michael Saylor Ultra Bullish on Bitcoin Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?
    Breaking: XRP Collapses 8% in Minutes Because of This One Word
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Exchange
    Bitcoin (BTC) Confirms First Major "Death Cross" of 2025: What's Next?

    $151.8 million quit Bitcoin ETFs

    The aforementioned analytics data source revealed that the total netflow for Bitcoin ETFs constituted minus 1,939 BTC worth roughly $151.8 million today. The largest losses were suffered by the Bitwise ETF – 751 Bitcoins valued at almost $59 million. It still holds 37,921 BTC in total worth $2.97 billion.

    Advertisement

    BlackRock’s IBIT ETF lost 122 BTC (486 Bitcoin over the past week), while Grayscale Bitcoin Trust showed the second-biggest outflow after Bitwise – 743 BTC. Ark Invest’s and VanEck’s ETFs said goodbye to 260 BTC and 148 BTC, respectively.

    However, one exchange-traded fund welcomed some inflows—the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, which saw 86 Bitcoins enter it.

    Fidelity, Valkyrie, and Franklin lost zero Bitcoins this time round.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 7, 2025 - 18:05
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 7, 2025 - 16:26
    Here's Next Major Ethereum Support to Watch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Hive Intelligence Launches Mainnet, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Power Next-Generation Crypto AI Agents
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Hive Intelligence Launches Mainnet, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Power Next-Generation Crypto AI Agents
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit With $151.8 Million in Outflows As Market Bloodbath Continues
    Here's Next Major Ethereum Support to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD