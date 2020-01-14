BTC
Original U.Today article

Scam Alert: Crypto Scammers Impersonate U.Today, Asking Users to Send Them ETH

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto scammers are impersonating yours truly, U.Today, announcing a fake partnership with Apple and offering free ETH after you send them some first – stay alert

Cover image via 123rf.com

Some dirty players are using U.Today's brand name to relieve some credulous audience members of their crypto savings.

As it was done previously with other major crypto projects, including Ripple, crypto scammers are impersonating U.Today and saying they are offering a free Ethereum giveaway to celebrate a recent partnership with Apple which, in reality, never happened.

The scammers say that in order to receive a free 2,600 ETH from them, users need to ‘verify’ their addresses. To do that, they have to send in 1-50 ETH first, after which they'll receive 3-150 ETH immediately.

Scam
Image via Facebook

U.Today editorial urges you to stay alert and not to fall for this ordinary scamming trick. Remember that U.Today never asks its readers for money.

If you report these posts when you see them in your feed, you will do everyone a big favor.

#Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Scam

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

You Can Now Trade Tron (TRX) with 75x Leverage on Binance

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tron (TRX) bulls and bears can now put their money where their mouth is with the help of the TRX/USDT perpetual contract launched by Binance

Cover image via 123rf.com

Binance Futures, the futures trading platform of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has just introduced a perpetual contact for Tron (TRX) that is paired to flagship stablecoin Tether (USDT). The new contract will become available for trading on Jan. 15.      

Traders will be able to go long or short on TRX with up to 75x leverage. For example, those who choose the highest leverage will be able to hold 7,500 USDT worth of TRX after depositing 100 USDT as collateral.     

In order to gain a competitive advantage, Binance decided to bump up the maximum leverage to 125x back in October. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claimed that there is great demand for high-leveraged trading instruments among institutional investors.  

“Binance Futures offers a fast and stable platform that is designed by traders for traders. We have seen an increase in institutional participation in trading, and these professional traders seek out the most efficient ways to trade very quickly, both in terms of cost and performance."

Binance's futures platform, which continues to chip away at the market share of derivatives trading behemoth Behemoth, also launched perpetual futures contracts for XRP and Litecoin. 

Despite the growing popularity of derivatives trading, users should be fully aware of the fact that they are at great risk of getting liquidated and losing all their money if their trade doesn't work out.   

#TRON News #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

