Scam Alert: Crypto Scammers Impersonate U.Today, Asking Users to Send Them ETH

Original U.Today article

Crypto scammers are impersonating yours truly, U.Today, announcing a fake partnership with Apple and offering free ETH after you send them some first – stay alert

Some dirty players are using U.Today's brand name to relieve some credulous audience members of their crypto savings.

As it was done previously with other major crypto projects, including Ripple, crypto scammers are impersonating U.Today and saying they are offering a free Ethereum giveaway to celebrate a recent partnership with Apple which, in reality, never happened.

The scammers say that in order to receive a free 2,600 ETH from them, users need to ‘verify’ their addresses. To do that, they have to send in 1-50 ETH first, after which they'll receive 3-150 ETH immediately.

Image via Facebook

Must Read HEX Project is an Obvious Scam: IOTA Founder. Crypto Community Seconds - READ MORE

U.Today editorial urges you to stay alert and not to fall for this ordinary scamming trick. Remember that U.Today never asks its readers for money.

If you report these posts when you see them in your feed, you will do everyone a big favor.