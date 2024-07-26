Cardano Founder Ends Speculation on Interoperability Roadmap

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent interaction on X, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson put an end to speculation as regards interoperability in Cardano's original roadmap.

In response to a tweet posted by Cardano community member "Stake with Pride," which showed the Cardano founder at a key event in Brazil delivering an address, a curious X user asked Hoskinson if interoperability was included in Cardano's original roadmap.

Hoskinson replied affirmatively, stating, "Yes, and Cardano achieved it with partner chains. Midnight is the first one of many."

At an appearance at an event in Brazil, Hoskinson discussed the future of blockchain technology, where he emphasized that identity, privacy and interoperability might be the defining features of next-generation blockchains, such as the Midnight Network, which are poised to drive mainstream adoption.

Hoskinson's recent comments have clarified Cardano's long-standing commitment to interoperability, a key component of its original roadmap.

Chang hard fork

In a significant milestone, Cardano Node 9.1.0 has been released, marking a big step toward the Chang hard fork. This node release marks the final version to bring on-chain decision-making to Cardano. As with all hard forks, Cardano upgrades when the community is ready.

As stated in a Github release, Cardano Node 9.1.0 includes all the features that are necessary to be able to cross the upcoming Chang hard fork. The primary difference between node 9.0.0 is that node 9.1.0 requires a Conway genesis file at launch, whereas the genesis file was optional in node 9.0.0. This file is required to navigate the Chang hard fork.

The node release also includes several bug fixes and enhancements to the CLI and API, including a "query treasury" command, and changes to ensure compatibility with CIP69 and CIP119.