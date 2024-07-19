Ripple v. SEC: XRP Price up as New Closed Meeting Date Set

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is experiencing renewed attention as the SEC reschedules a closed meeting for July 25, fueling speculation and price movements. The meeting, recently confirmed on the SEC's website, has sparked rumors of potential settlement discussions with Ripple. But first thing first.

The second month of summer saw XRP's price surge over 50%, reaching heights not seen since early April. The rally was partially driven by optimism around regulatory clarity following last July's court ruling that XRP is not a security.

However, the excitement grew further when a closed SEC meeting appeared on the regulator's website, suggesting possible resolution talks with Ripple.

As a reminder, the regulator is demanding a $2 billion fine for unregistered sales to institutions, while Ripple is ready to pay a maximum of $10 million. The anticipation around a possible settlement meeting led to a sharp sell-off when it was unexpectedly canceled, causing XRP's price to drop by almost 10%.

The announcement of the rescheduled meeting has already impacted XRP’s price, which increased by 3% on the news. Although the specifics of the meeting remain unclear, the community is closely monitoring the situation, hoping for developments that could influence XRP’s future.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Investors are particularly focused on this upcoming SEC meeting, anticipating that it could bring crucial insights to Ripple's regulatory battle and its potential impact on the popular cryptocurrency.