Novel Solana Meme Crypto PENGU Introduces Guiana NFTs

Penguiana (PENGU), a new-gen meme cryptocurrency ecosystem on top of the Solana (SOL) blockchain, invites all blockchain enthusiasts to try its play-to-earn gameplay, powered by unique non-fungible tokens of the new Guiana collection.

Solana's meme crypto PENGU announces Guiana NFT drop

According to the recent official announcement by its team, Penguiana (PENGU), a new-gen Solana-based meme coin ecosystem, releases the Guiana collection of handcrafted non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Guiana NFTs are set to merge the playful allure of penguins with meaningful gameplay to foster widespread adoption.

Image by Penguiana

The announcement arrived just after the release of PENGU token on Raydium, the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on top of the Solana (SOL) blockchain. Users can inject liquidity into PENGU and exchange it on other SOL-based tokens in a noncustodial manner.

Also, meme coin traders and liquidity providers can now purchase PENGU seamlessly on Raydium, with no need to interact with CEXes or payments solutions.

Guiana NFTs' launch is close to its inaugural public phase. The Penguiana team announces the highly anticipated minting of Guiana NFTs, which are poised to add substantial utility and exclusivity to the PENGU ecosystem. PENGU empowers its holders by integrating directly into Penguiana’s upcoming play-to-earn game.

This is not just about owning digital assets; it is about engaging in a dynamic game environment where players can use PENGU to mint playable NFT characters, navigate through entertaining challenges and earn significant rewards that can be exchanged to SOL via Raydium.

PENGU merges benefits of utility token and meme coin

In the first releases of the collection, only 1,000 unique 3D Guiana NFTs will be available. Penguiana (PENGU) team published detailed instructions on how to acquire much-anticipated NFTs with a Solana (SOL) wallet.

First, every NFT sale participant needs to obtain PENGU tokens. Before the NFT mint starts, users are invited to purchase PENGU tokens on Raydium to ensure the balance is sufficient for participating.

Then, potential NFT investors should set up a Solana-compatible Web3 Wallet. The team recommends using wallets like Phantom, Solflare or Sollet to securely store both SOL and PENGU tokens within a single interface.

In order to avoid missing crucial announcements, NFT traders should follow Penguiana’s official channels on X and Discord for updates on the minting process and dates.

Each Guiana NFT, priced at 50,000 PENGU, not only offers access to exclusive game features but also serves as a critical element in its future play-to-earn world.

Team emphasizes focus on PENGU holders community development

Penguiana's play-to-earn model targets equal and fair distribution of potential profit streams. Notably, 80% of the PENGU used in minting will be burnt, enhancing the token's scarcity and potential value.

Penguiana stands out with its commitment to real utility and community engagement: PENGU asset, therefore, looks essential for participating in the game - not just for speculative trading.

The scarcity of Guiana NFTs adds value and exclusivity as Penguiana puts the community first, ensuring participants have a say in the project’s direction.

As covered by U.Today previously, the Penguiana (PENGU) hotly anticipated crypto game will be released to the general public as soon as next June.