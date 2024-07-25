SHIB Prediction for July 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The overral market trend remains bearish, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone down by 7.48% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the local support level of $0.000016. However, if sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.00001580 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

Bears are also powerful on the bigger time frame. If the daily candle closes near the $0.00001592 level or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further correction to the $0.000015-$0.00001550 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the rise after the previous bullish bar's closure.

If the situation does not change until the end of the week, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000014 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001626 at press time.