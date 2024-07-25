    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for July 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce back of SHIB?
    Thu, 25/07/2024
    The overral market trend remains bearish, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone down by 7.48% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the local support level of $0.000016. However, if sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.00001580 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    Bears are also powerful on the bigger time frame. If the daily candle closes near the $0.00001592 level or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further correction to the $0.000015-$0.00001550 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the rise after the previous bullish bar's closure. 

    If the situation does not change until the end of the week, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000014 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001626 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

