    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Crucial Warnings on These Two Things: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SHIB, BONE, LEASH holders alerted to two critical warnings
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 12:17
    Contents
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has been alerted to two scam threats that could put their assets at risk: phishing scams and fake airdrops. As the popularity of Shiba Inu continues to grow, so do the efforts of malicious actors aiming to exploit unsuspecting holders.

    In two separate tweets, Shiba Inu focused X account ShibArmy Scam Alerts issued crucial warnings to the Shiba Inu community in this regard.

    In a tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alerts issues an alert to the Shiba Inu community on phishing scams, a type of cyber attack where malicious actors send fraudulent messages, often via email, that appear to come from a reputable source. The aim is to steal sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details.

    In its enlightening tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alerts shares six common phishing techniques, which include email phishing, which are fraudulent emails that appear to come from a trusted source. Spear phishing is a targeted phishing attempt at specific individuals or organizations.

    Clone phishing is when a legitimate, previously delivered email is cloned and slightly modified with malicious content. Whaling is phishing attacks targeted at high-profile executives or important individuals within an organization. Vishing refers to phishing attempts conducted over the phone, while smishing refers to those conducted via SMS/text messages.

    Recognizing phishing attempts

    ShibArmy Scam Alerts shares a few tips on recognizing phishing attempts, which include a suspicious sender, generic greetings, urgent requests, links and attachments, and spelling and grammatical 
    errors.

    In light of this, Shiba Inu holders are urged to take precautionary measures such as checking the sender's email address for inconsistencies or misspellings and being wary of emails that use generic greetings, such as "Dear User" or "Valued Customer." Users should also bear in mind that most phishing emails create a sense of urgency, demanding immediate action so that one does not have time to think logically, and they often contain spelling and grammatical errors.

    Another precautionary measure would be to verify links in emails by checking the actual URL before clicking; users should also be cautious with attachments from unknown sources.

    In the event they suspect a phishing attack, Shiba Inu holders should take these three steps: first, they should never respond to the email or provide any information. The second is to report the phishing attempt to the appropriate authority. The third is to delete the email permanently.

    Fake airdrop warning issued and further precautionary steps

    In a separate tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alert issued a crucial warning to Shiba Inu holders on fake airdrop scams with the intent of stealing user funds: "Scammers are out there. Be smart and cautious before connecting your wallet to any site promising free crypto. These sites are designed to drain your wallet of its contents."

    ShibArmy Scam Alerts further shares tips on how Shiba Inu holders can protect themselves. First, they should always verify the authenticity of an email or message by contacting the sender through official channels. They should also avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown or unexpected emails. They should employ multi-factor authentication (MFA), which adds an extra layer of security by requiring more than just a password. They should likewise stay updated and informed.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
