    Meme Coins POPCAT, BONK on Fire With Double-Digit Gains Overnight

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Popcat (POPCAT) cements its position in top 100 after almost 81% rally in last seven days
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 16:46
    Meme Coins POPCAT, BONK on Fire With Double-Digit Gains Overnight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    The largest meme cryptocurrencies are outperforming the market benchmark yet again, while some lesser-known coins secure their spots in the top league. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) replaces Toncoin (TON) as the ninth largest cryptocurrency and Pepe (PEPE) blasts past Polygon (MATIC).

    Popcat (POPCAT) meme coin jumps in top 100, targets $900 million cap

    The largest cat-themed meme coin Popcat (POPCAT) is among the best performers amid the 100 largest cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko. In the last 24 hours, the just-for-fun crypto added 12.8% and almost reached $900 million in market cap equivalent.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Popcat (POPCAT) is also an undisputed leader in weekly performance. In the last seven days, its price added over 80%, which allowed the newcomer to enter the top 100. As a result, POPCAT's cap is higher than that of veteran products Neo (NEO), BitTorrent (BTT), dYdX (DYDX), restaking heavyweight Ethena (ENA) and AI major Akash Network (AKT).

    Bonk (BONK) is another top gainer in the meme coin sphere with its 10.4% overnight upsurge. Its cap is back above $2.18 billion; the token is close to surpassing Optimism (OP) and Sui (SUI) and entering the top 50 cryptos by market cap.

    The largest meme coins, however, are sending mixed signals to investors despite being in green. Some of them, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Book of Meme (BOME), are underperforming compared to the market benchmark.

    The net capitalization of the crypto segment added 3.7% in the last 24 hours, while SHIB, WIF, BOME are up by 0.5-2.5% each.

    Solana, Base meme coins outperform crypto market

    In total, the segment of meme coins added 5% overnight. However, some of its most volatile subclasses are posting more impressive gains.

    Thanks to POPCAT, MEW and MOG rallying, the cat-themed meme coin group is up by 15%. Solana's meme coin sphere is up by 10%.

    Thanks to the positive performance of Based Brett (BRETT), the Base meme coin group logged 7.8% and also outperformed the market significantly.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is up by 2.6%; the orange coin is changing hands at $66,467 after touching the local high over $67,400.

    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community
    Jul 20, 2024 - 16:39
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP to $0.7? Odds Finally Aligning
    Jul 20, 2024 - 16:39
    XRP to $0.7? Odds Finally Aligning
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BitForex Team Finally Breaks Silence After Five Months of Shutdown: What's Next?
    Jul 20, 2024 - 16:39
    BitForex Team Finally Breaks Silence After Five Months of Shutdown: What's Next?
    Vladislav Sopov
