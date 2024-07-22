    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Rise? All You Need to Know This Week

    Dan Burgin
    DOGE is at crossroads: Two different scenarios might play out
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 1:25
    
    Contents
    DOGE is now trading at $0.14, up 19% in seven days. 

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    In the past nine days, holders of 10 million to 100 million DOGE have sold off 400 million DOGE, valued at $44.8 million, contributing to the coin's volatility.

    DOGE and other altcoins like Ethereum, XRP and Solana were among the top gainers following the recent market recovery.

    Death cross vs. golden cross

    A death cross has emerged on Dogecoin's daily chart, indicating potential bearish momentum as the 50-day moving average fell below the 200-day moving average.

    In contrast, the four-hour chart shows a golden cross, where the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average, suggesting a possible short-term price climb.

    In technical analysis, a death cross typically signals price declines, while a golden cross suggests upward movement.

    Source: TradingView

    Despite the daily chart's bearish outlook, the four-hour chart's golden cross hints at a potential short-term increase in Dogecoin's price.

    Price prediction

    Speculation about Dogecoin replicating its past all-time high of $0.73 follows its rise to $0.14 after dropping through a descending wedge pattern. 

    Dogecoin's Open Interest (OI) for July surged 19% to $647.19 million, indicating strong market sentiment, now at a "Greed" score of 74, up from 33. The Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) indicator shows 35.27 billion DOGE bought between $0.105 and $0.114, with $4 billion at risk if DOGE falls below $0.105.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    A daily "death cross" suggests bearish momentum, while a four-hour "golden cross" indicates potential short-term gains.

    Dogecoin's year-to-date return of over 78% speaks well of the meme coin. 

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

