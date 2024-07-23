BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are again more powerful than bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $68,364. Until the price is below that mark, there is a chance to see a further correction to $66,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $66,891 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the path of BTC, going up by 0.70%.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, the rate of ETH looks bullish in the daily time frame. Suppose buyers can hold the gained initiative, and the bar will close around current prices.

In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $3,600-$3,700 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $3,520 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rising by 0.84%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's upward move, the rate of XRP is trading sideways, as none of the sides has accumulated enough energy. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.59-$0.62 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.6013 at press time.