    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can grow by end of week?
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 10:15
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are again more powerful than bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $68,364. Until the price is below that mark, there is a chance to see a further correction to $66,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $66,891 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the path of BTC, going up by 0.70%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From a technical point of view, the rate of ETH looks bullish in the daily time frame. Suppose buyers can hold the gained initiative, and the bar will close around current prices. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Sun, 07/21/2024 - 16:34
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $3,600-$3,700 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,520 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest gainer today, rising by 0.84%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's upward move, the rate of XRP is trading sideways, as none of the sides has accumulated enough energy. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.59-$0.62 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.6013 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:08
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:08
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:08
    Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Impossible Cloud Network Reveals Strategic Roadmap for Decentralized Cloud Platform
    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD